How to link voter ID with Aadhar card? Follow these simple steps

The Election Commission has started a drive to link voter identity cards with Aadhar across several states. The poll panel has said that the exercise is being carried out to establish the identities of the voters and authentication of entries in the electoral rolls. This comes months after the Parliament passed the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 to link electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem.

The Election Commission has stated that the process of linking Aadhar card with the voter ID will help detect the registration of a voter in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency. However, the poll panel has not made it mandatory to link Aadhar with the voter ID, Hindustan Times sister publication Live Hindustan reported.If you wish to link your voter ID with the Aadhar card, here are the steps you should follow.

STEP 1: Download the ‘Voter Helpline App’ on your smartphone either from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

STEP 2: Open the app, select ‘I Agree’ option and tap the Next button. STEP 3: Select the ‘Voter Registration’ option. STEP 4: Click on Electoral Authentication Form (Form 6B). STEP 5: Tap on the ‘Let’s Start' option. STEP 6: Enter your mobile number registered with Aadhar and click on ‘Send OTP’ option. STEP 7: Select ‘Yes I have voter ID’ option and click on ‘Next’. STEP 8: Enter your voter ID (EPIC) number, select the state and tap on the ‘Fetch Details’ option. STEP 9: Select ‘Proceed’ option. STEP 10: Enter your Aadhar number, the registered mobile number and click on 'Done'.

STEP 11: After the process is complete, the preview page of Form 6B will appear. Check your details again and select ‘Confirm’ to submit.

