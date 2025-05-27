How to scan any document from your iPhone? Here are quick and easy steps

Turning paper documents into digital files offers a reliable way to back up important paperwork and reduce physical clutter. Whether it’s receipts, bills, or business cards, you can store these items safely on your iPhone without needing bulky scanners. Here’s how to quickly turn your paper documents into digital files using just your iPhone.(Unsplash)

iPhones have built-in tools to scan documents quickly and easily. The Notes and Files apps come with scanning features that cover most everyday needs. If you need extra options, you can opt for third-party apps depending on your needs.

Also read: Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details

Here's how you can scan documents using your iPhone:

Scan with the Notes or Files App

To scan documents using the Notes app, open or create a note. Tap the paperclip icon at the bottom, then select "Scan Documents." For the Files app, tap the three-dot menu at the top right and choose “Scan Documents.”

Once you enter the scanning mode, your iPhone uses the camera to capture pages. The default setting is automatic: position the document in the camera frame, and the phone takes the picture on its own. Move to the next page, and it captures again without needing any input.

If you want to control each shot manually, tap "Auto" at the top right to switch to manual mode. Now, you press the shutter button to capture each page. You can toggle back to auto mode anytime by tapping the button again.

Also read: Google to let users test Android 16 desktop mode on phones with external display support, here’s how

At the top of the screen, you’ll find the flash icon to control lighting and a set of circles to change the scan type between colour, grayscale, black and white, or photo.

When you finish scanning all pages, tap "Save." In Notes, the scanned pages are attached to the current note. In Files, your scans save as a PDF file, and you may be prompted to select a folder.

Scan Documents from a Mac Using Your iPhone

If you use a Mac, Apple’s Continuity feature allows you to scan documents with your iPhone directly from Mac apps. Make sure both devices are signed into the same Apple ID and have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned on.

This feature works in several macOS apps like Finder, Mail, Messages, Notes, Keynote, Numbers, Pages, and TextEdit. To scan, you have three ways depending on the app:

Right-click where you want the scan and select Import from iPhone or iPad > Scan Documents.

Use the File menu, then Import from iPhone or iPad > Scan Documents.

Use the Insert menu, then Import from iPhone or iPad > Scan Documents.

Your iPhone will open the scanner interface. Once you tap "Save" on your iPhone, the scanned document appears inside the Mac app you’re using.

Also read: Paytm introduces option to hide specific transactions from history: Here’s how it works

Use Third-Party Apps for Scanning

Several third-party apps provide scanning options if you want more control or prefer to keep documents in specific cloud services. Google Drive and Dropbox are two widely used choices.

In Google Drive, tap the scan icon at the bottom right, which opens the camera for scanning. After saving, you select the folder in your Google Drive where the PDF will be stored.

Dropbox offers more editing options. Tap the plus (+) button, then select "Scan files." After scanning, you can adjust the borders, rotate pages, or add more scans. Then choose where to save the PDF within Dropbox and set the compression level before finalising.

Also read: ChatGPT now lets you download Deep Research reports as PDFs - here’s how

In short, your iPhone lets you scan documents easily with built-in tools or third-party apps. You can create digital copies of paperwork without a separate scanner. Whether you scan directly on your phone, send files to your Mac, or use cloud services, the process is straightforward and fast. This helps you keep your important documents accessible and your physical space clear.