How to stop misuse and trace a lost or stolen mobile phone in India - Step-by-step guide

Losing a mobile phone has become a frequent concern across India, with lakhs of cases reported every year. To tackle this, the government introduced a system that allows citizens to block, trace, and recover lost or stolen phones. The Sanchar Saathi portal, developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), plays a central role in this process. Here’s how to block, track, and recover your lost and stolen smartphone quickly in India.(Pexels)

Since its rollout, the platform has blocked more than 33 lakh smartphones, traced over 20 lakh devices, and helped return about 4.5 lakh phones to owners. The process depends heavily on early reporting before the phone gets resold or smuggled. Here is a step-by-step guide to follow if you lose your device.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air: launch date, specification, features, and price in India

Step-by-Step Guide to Track and Recover a Lost Phone

Step 1: Get a Duplicate SIM

You need an active SIM to continue the process and receive alerts.

Visit the nearest telecom outlet.

Carry identity proof such as Aadhaar, voter ID, or driving license.

Request a duplicate SIM for your lost number.

Insert it into another phone once activated.

Step 2: File a Police Complaint (FIR)

An official report is necessary for verification.

Go to your nearest police station or use the state’s online portal.

Share details like IMEI number, brand, model, last location, and loss circumstances.

Collect the FIR copy or acknowledgement for submission on the portal.

Also read: How to quietly limit someone on Instagram without blocking, unfollowing, or causing drama

Step 3: Register on Sanchar Saathi

Visit https://www.ceir.gov.in/.

Select “Block Stolen/Lost Mobile.”

Provide the IMEI number(s), FIR details, address proof, and an alternate mobile number.

Submit the form and save the request ID for tracking.

Step 4: What Happens Next

Your phone’s IMEI is blocked across all telecom networks.

Police, cyber units, and operators receive alerts.

If the device connects with a SIM, the system flags it for tracing.

Step 5: Recovery Updates

Authorities can track the device location once active.

Police or cybercrime units contact you when it is found.

After verification, the phone is returned.

Why Quick Action Matters

Also read: How to easily compress data on your iPad to save storage space

The faster you report, the higher the chances of recovery. CEIR data shows the scale of theft and loss:

Delhi NCR: over 7.9 lakh cases (highest)

Maharashtra: 4.18 lakh cases

Karnataka: 3.90 lakh cases

Lakshadweep: 11 cases (lowest)

In short, if your phone goes missing, act immediately. Secure a duplicate SIM, file an FIR, and register on Sanchar Saathi. Quick reporting improves the likelihood of tracing and recovering your device.