Mon, Sept 01, 2025
How to stop misuse and trace a lost or stolen mobile phone in India - Step-by-step guide

ByMD Ijaj Khan
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 12:18 pm IST

Lost your phone in India? A government-backed system might help you block, trace, and recover your devices. Here’s a step-by-step guide to act fast.

Losing a mobile phone has become a frequent concern across India, with lakhs of cases reported every year. To tackle this, the government introduced a system that allows citizens to block, trace, and recover lost or stolen phones. The Sanchar Saathi portal, developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), plays a central role in this process.

Here’s how to block, track, and recover your lost and stolen smartphone quickly in India.(Pexels)
Since its rollout, the platform has blocked more than 33 lakh smartphones, traced over 20 lakh devices, and helped return about 4.5 lakh phones to owners. The process depends heavily on early reporting before the phone gets resold or smuggled. Here is a step-by-step guide to follow if you lose your device.

Step-by-Step Guide to Track and Recover a Lost Phone

Step 1: Get a Duplicate SIM

  • You need an active SIM to continue the process and receive alerts.
  • Visit the nearest telecom outlet.
  • Carry identity proof such as Aadhaar, voter ID, or driving license.
  • Request a duplicate SIM for your lost number.
  • Insert it into another phone once activated.

Step 2: File a Police Complaint (FIR)

  • An official report is necessary for verification.
  • Go to your nearest police station or use the state’s online portal.
  • Share details like IMEI number, brand, model, last location, and loss circumstances.
  • Collect the FIR copy or acknowledgement for submission on the portal.

Step 3: Register on Sanchar Saathi

  • Visit https://www.ceir.gov.in/.
  • Select “Block Stolen/Lost Mobile.”
  • Provide the IMEI number(s), FIR details, address proof, and an alternate mobile number.
  • Submit the form and save the request ID for tracking.

Step 4: What Happens Next

  • Your phone’s IMEI is blocked across all telecom networks.
  • Police, cyber units, and operators receive alerts.
  • If the device connects with a SIM, the system flags it for tracing.

Step 5: Recovery Updates

  • Authorities can track the device location once active.
  • Police or cybercrime units contact you when it is found.
  • After verification, the phone is returned.
  • Why Quick Action Matters

The faster you report, the higher the chances of recovery. CEIR data shows the scale of theft and loss:

  • Delhi NCR: over 7.9 lakh cases (highest)
  • Maharashtra: 4.18 lakh cases
  • Karnataka: 3.90 lakh cases
  • Lakshadweep: 11 cases (lowest)

In short, if your phone goes missing, act immediately. Secure a duplicate SIM, file an FIR, and register on Sanchar Saathi. Quick reporting improves the likelihood of tracing and recovering your device.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
