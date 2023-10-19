HP introduces refurbished laptop scheme with India as debut market

HP has introduced a refurbished laptop programme in India, with the aim being to enable easy access to affordable laptops.

In a statement, Gurpreet Singh Brar, Vice President, HP India, described the initiative as a 'significant step in our ongoing mission to bring affordable technology to everyone."

“It (the scheme) is a game-changer for those facing financial constraints. It underlines our dedication to serve the needs of a growing market, particularly in regions where access to PCs has been a challenge,” said Brar.

HP's refurbished PC scheme

(1.) India is the first market where HP has launched this initiative, with the plan being to expand in other regions in 2024. Initially, the focus will be on notebooks; offerings will be expanded and diversified in the near future.

(2.) The US tech giant will operate the scheme in the form of a subscription model; this, as per the company, will allow businesses to access the latest technology for 6, 12, or 24 months.

(3.) While HP will refurbish the devices, these will be sold by its certified partner to retail businesses and other customers. The partner will also provide comprehensive post-sales support, including warranty.

(4.) According to the Palo Alto, California-headquartered firm, the programme is a ‘testament’ to its goal of achieving 75% circularity for products and packaging by 2030 .

(5.) Also, the refurbishment scheme stems from the company's pilot initiatives from the past, such as the redeployment of close to 20,000 devices per year for the workforce internally.

