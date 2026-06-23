HT Tech Power List Awards 2026: Meet the experts helping choose this year's winners
Get to know the jury behind the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 and the experts assessing this year's nominees.
Credibility lies at the heart of the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026. To ensure every winner is selected through informed judgment and rigorous evaluation, the awards bring together a jury that combines independent industry expertise with HT Tech’s extensive experience in testing and reviewing consumer technology. This balanced approach helps us assess products beyond specifications and marketing claims, focusing instead on real-world performance, innovation, and user impact.
The jury comprises three distinguished guest jurors from across the technology and innovation ecosystem, alongside HT Tech’s editorial leadership and subject-matter experts. Together, they bring diverse perspectives, deep industry knowledge, and years of hands-on experience in evaluating products across categories. Meet the individuals shaping the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026:
Guest Jury Members
This comprises Industry leaders and technology experts who are bringing independent perspectives to the evaluation process:
1. Ashish Mundhra: He brings 15+ years of experience testing viral gadgets, smart tech hacks, and useful innovations.
2. Maneesh Saxena: He blends technical precision, creative vision, and 27+ years of expertise in photography education.
3. Rohit Raj Gupta: He helps millions understand gadgets, smartphones, AI tools, and emerging technologies through accessible means.
Hindustan Times Digital Jury
This includes the editorial experts behind our hands-on testing, product evaluations, and category assessments.
1. Shaurya Sharma: Technology Editor, Hindustan Times Digital
2. Shweta Ganjoo: Chief Content Producer
3. Amit Rahi: Senior Content Producer
4. Aishwarya Faraswal: Senior Content Producer
5. Shubh Bhushan: Content Researcher
Together, our guest jurors and HT Tech editorial experts bring a shared commitment to expertise, transparency, and real-world evaluation. Their collective knowledge helps ensure that every nominee is judged on merit, using the same rigorous standards that underpin the HT Tech Power List Awards.
With the awards now firmly in the voting and evaluation phase, the focus turns to assessing this year's nominees across categories and identifying the innovations that have made the greatest impact. As jury deliberations continue and reader votes are counted, the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 moves one step closer to recognising the products, technologies, and ideas that truly stood out over the past year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubh Bhushan
Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More