Huawei FreeClips earbuds debut in India at 14999 with open-ear design and smart features

Huawei has introduced its FreeClips earbuds in India, marking the arrival of a new open-ear audio product in the market. The FreeClips stand out due to their distinct C-bridge design, which positions the speaker on one end and a grip on the other, allowing the earbuds to rest on the outside of the ear rather than fitting inside the ear canal like traditional models. Huawei FreeClips earbuds with open-ear C-bridge design and multi-device connectivity features launched in India. (HUAWEI)

Huawei FreeClips Earbuds: Open-Ear Design and Audio Features

This open-ear structure means users can remain aware of their surroundings while listening, as the earbuds do not block the ear canal. However, this also means that the FreeClips do not offer active noise cancellation, so ambient sounds remain audible. To manage this, Huawei has equipped the earbuds with a microphone system that uses a multi-channel deep neural network algorithm to reduce background noise and improve voice clarity during calls.

Also read: Prowatch X review: Budget-friendly option from Lava for everyday fitness tracking

Each earbud contains a 10.8mm dual-magnet driver, which works with a dynamic bass algorithm to deliver balanced sound with clear vocals and deep bass. The earbuds allow users to switch the left and right pieces freely, which provides flexibility in how they wear them.

Huawei claims that the FreeClips offer up to eight hours of continuous audio playback on a single charge. The included charging case extends this to a total of 36 hours. Fast charging support enables a quick 10-minute charge to provide up to three hours of playback. Gesture controls cover multiple parts of the earbuds, including areas called the ‘Acoustic Ball,’ ‘C-bridge,’ and ‘Comfort Bean.’ Users can also handle calls by simply nodding or shaking their heads, thanks to integrated motion controls.

Also read: Ultrahuman Ring Air review: Sleek device for uninterrupted health tracking

Huawei FreeClips Earbuds: Compatibility, Price, and Availability

The Huawei FreeClips earbuds are not the first open-ear earbuds to reach the market. Similar designs have appeared before, such as Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live, which have a unique kidney bean shape. Another comparable product is the Noise Air Clips, which also uses a C-shaped frame and comes at a much lower price point. Huawei’s FreeClips are priced at Rs. 14,999, which places them in a higher price segment.

Also read: Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless review: Impressive noise cancellation capability at Rs.12,990

The earbuds support connection to two devices at the same time, and are compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows platforms. Customers in India can buy the Huawei FreeClips through Amazon India and rtcindia.net. The earbuds come in Beige, Purple, and Black colours and are now available at the listed price.