Huawei Watch D2 Review: Smarter than your doctor? Maybe not, but close enough

Huawei's Watch D2 represents a rare blend of advanced health tracking and everyday style. Following the first Watch D, which broke ground with wrist-based blood pressure monitoring, this sequel refines nearly every aspect, from accuracy and comfort to display and battery life. We tested the Watch D2 in India across busy weekdays, workouts, and rest days, and it proved to be a thoughtful upgrade. It isn't flawless, but it remains one of the most capable health-first smartwatches available.

Design and Build: Sleek Yet Serious

At first glance, the Watch D2 looks polished rather than clinical. Huawei has re-engineered its aluminium alloy frame into a slimmer, sleeker form while keeping the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It’s still housing serious hardware inside, including the air pump and micro-pressure sensor for blood pressure readings, yet it manages to feel lighter and less obtrusive on the wrist.

Weighing around 40 grams (without the strap), the D2 feels well-balanced for long hours of wear. The 1.82-inch AMOLED display is bright, vivid, and sharp, hitting up to 1,500 nits peak brightness, which makes it perfectly legible outdoors in Indian sunlight. Navigation feels fluid thanks to the responsive rotating crown and a tactile side button.

If we have one quibble, it’s that the raised sensor housing and reinforced strap (needed for BP monitoring) make the watch look slightly chunkier than typical fitness watches. It’s a small compromise for a device of this capability.

Blood Pressure Monitoring and Health Features

The defining feature remains the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, powered by Huawei’s new ultra-narrow mechanical airbag integrated into the strap (just 26.5 mm wide). Using an advanced micro air pump and AI calibration, it delivers systolic and diastolic readings in under a minute.

In side-by-side comparisons with a clinical digital BP monitor, readings were impressively close, within 3–5 mmHg, making the D2 among the most reliable wrist-based BP devices available to consumers. You can even schedule automatic readings at set intervals throughout the day.

Beyond BP, the D2 offers ECG, heart-rate, SpO₂, skin temperature, and stress tracking powered by Huawei’s upgraded TruSeen 6.5+ sensor system. Sleep tracking has also been enhanced through TruSleep 5.0, giving deeper insights into sleep cycles, breathing patterns, and potential irregularities.

Accuracy was generally excellent, though Huawei still recommends recalibrating BP readings every 15 days, a necessary but slightly tedious step for casual users.

Fitness and Performance

The Watch D2 doubles as a versatile fitness tracker, supporting over 100 workout modes ranging from running and swimming to cycling and hiking. Built-in dual-band GPS (L1 + L5) ensures quick satellite lock and steady accuracy, ideal for runners and cyclists.

Daily metrics such as steps, distance, and calories burned align closely with readings from top-tier wearables like the Fitbit Sense 2. Workout detection kicks in automatically for walking and running, and post-activity summaries are detailed without overwhelming.

The Huawei Health app remains a standout companion, offering crisp visuals, intuitive trend tracking, and week-on-week comparisons. Syncing data with Android phones is seamless; iPhone users will need to install the Huawei Health app via AppGallery, which takes a couple of extra steps but works reliably once set up.

Battery Life and Charging

Despite its advanced sensors, the Watch D2 maintains excellent stamina. With health tracking, notifications, and workout logging active, we averaged 6 to 7 days on a single charge. That figure drops slightly with frequent ECG and BP checks, but even then, it comfortably lasts nearly a week, impressive for a health-grade device.

Charging via the magnetic dock is simple and safe, and the watch supports reverse wireless charging from compatible Huawei smartphones — handy for travel. We would have liked a faster charge rate, though; a full charge takes roughly an hour and a half.

Software and Smart Features

Running HarmonyOS 4, the Watch D2 feels quick, intuitive, and stable. Menus glide smoothly, app icons animate cleanly, and health data loads instantly. The watch handles calls, notifications, and message replies with ease, and you can control music or check weather directly from the wrist.

Voice assistant functionality works well for basic tasks, though it remains region-limited in India. Likewise, third-party app support is still modest compared to Wear OS or watchOS, which slightly limits the smartwatch experience beyond health and fitness.

Everyday Use: Health First, Tech Second

In day-to-day life, the Watch D2 shines as a discreet health companion. Its large, clear display and responsive interface make it easy to take a quick BP reading between meetings or log a workout without fuss. Notifications arrive promptly, vibrations are subtle, and the overall polish feels premium.

The only areas where it feels slightly limited are the lack of third-party apps and slower cross-platform syncing compared to Samsung or Apple. However, these shortcomings are overshadowed by the watch’s health precision and battery reliability.

Verdict

The Huawei Watch D2 is not just another smartwatch; it’s one of the few that genuinely bridges consumer convenience and medical-grade insight. Its blood pressure accuracy, ECG support, detailed sleep analytics, and seven-day battery life make it an outstanding choice for users focused on long-term wellness.

That said, it’s a niche product. Those wanting rich app ecosystems or seamless integration with every phone brand might find the experience a touch limited. But if health tracking and reliability top your list, this is easily one of the best options available.