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I compared 7 tablets for work. Here’s what to consider before leaving your laptop behind

Find out what to consider when choosing a tablet for work, from everyday tasks and multitasking to portability and accessories.

Updated on: Sep 28, 2026, 12:28:10 IST
By Sparsh Sharma
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A tablet can be a useful work companion for reading documents, replying to emails, joining Meet and Zoom calls, reviewing presentations and taking notes. With a keyboard and stylus, some models can also handle a fair amount of writing and document editing without requiring you to carry a laptop everywhere. Actually, the right choice depends on your workload. A large display and desktop-style multitasking can help if you regularly work across several apps, while a lighter tablet may be more convenient for meetings and travel. Here I've covered seven options from Apple, Lenovo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung and Redmi. They range from compact tablets for everyday tasks to larger models with powerful processors and productivity-focused accessories. Check the software, keyboard support and connectivity before deciding.

7 tablets that could make working on the go much easier (Hindustan Times)
7 tablets that could make working on the go much easier (Hindustan Times)

The 11-inch iPad Air is a compact option for work that involves documents, email, video calls and creative apps. Its M4 chip provides plenty of processing headroom, while the Liquid Retina display supports Apple Pencil input for handwritten notes and markups. The 128GB Wi-Fi model listed here is portable, but a keyboard and stylus are separate purchases.

Specifications

Display
11-inch Liquid Retina
Resolution
2360 x 1640 pixels at 264 ppi
Chip
Apple M4
Memory
12GB unified memory
Storage
128GB
Battery life
Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi or watching video

Reasons to Buy

Strong performance for multitasking and demanding productivity apps

Compact size makes it easy to carry between meetings

Supports Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C)

Reasons to Avoid

Keyboard and Apple Pencil are sold separately

The 128GB model offers less room for large offline files than higher-capacity versions

iPadOS workflows may not replace a laptop for every desktop application

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers are highly satisfied with the iPad Air’s performance, particularly the M4 chip’s speed and smooth multitasking. The Liquid Retina display also receives praise for its vibrant visuals. Buyers say it works well for a range of activities, including work, gaming and creative tasks.

Why should you choose this product?

The iPad Air is worth considering if you want a portable tablet with powerful hardware and a broad selection of productivity and creative apps. It suits users already invested in Apple devices, especially those who plan to add a keyboard or Pencil.

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The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a large-screen productivity bundle that includes a keyboard and pen, making it ready for typing and handwritten notes out of the box. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage give it room for demanding apps and large files. The 12.7-inch 3K display is also suited to working across documents and windows.

Specifications

Display
12.7-inch 3K LTPS
Resolution
2944 x 1840
Refresh rate
144Hz
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
RAM
16GB LPDDR5X
Storage
512GB UFS 4.0
Battery
10,200mAh
In the bundle
Keyboard and pen

Reasons to Buy

Keyboard and pen are included in this listing, reducing the need for separate purchases

Large, high-resolution display gives documents and split-screen apps more room

16GB RAM and 512GB storage suit heavier multitasking and file storage

Reasons to Avoid

The large display and included accessories make the full setup less compact to carry

Wi-Fi-only connectivity means you will need a hotspot when away from a known network

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers describe the tablet as a premium Android device, praising its battery life, sound quality and overall package. Some say the battery can last up to two days, while feedback on the display and performance is mixed. A few buyers report operating-system crashes.

Why should you choose this product?

The Yoga Tab Plus stands out as a ready-to-work bundle, with a keyboard and pen included alongside generous memory and storage. It is worth considering if you want a large Android tablet for typing, annotating documents and multitasking.

The OnePlus Pad 4 is designed for users who need a large workspace and substantial processing power. Its 13.2-inch 3.4K display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform and 12GB RAM are suited to demanding apps and multi-window work. The 512GB model also leaves room for documents and offline files, though its size makes it less convenient than smaller tablets on the move.

Specifications

Display
13.2-inch 3.4K
Refresh rate
144Hz
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
RAM
12GB
Storage
512GB
Battery
13,380mAh
Accessories
Stylo Pro and Smart Keyboard supported

Reasons to Buy

Large display provides more space for multitasking and document work

Powerful processor and 12GB RAM suit demanding apps

512GB storage accommodates a substantial collection of work files

Reasons to Avoid

Large size is less convenient for one-handed use and compact bags

Keyboard and stylus accessories may add to the overall cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the OnePlus Pad 4’s display, describing its colours and viewing experience positively. Performance and battery life also receive favourable feedback, with buyers appreciating its speed for work and other demanding tasks. The overall sentiment provided points to satisfaction with the tablet’s feature set and value.

Why should you choose this product?

The Pad 4 is worth considering if you want a large Android tablet with high-end processing power and plenty of storage. Its expansive display makes it relevant for users who regularly keep multiple apps or documents open.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 comes with a slim design, a sharp 11.2-inch display and Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 performance. Its 3.2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate make text, scrolling and supported apps look crisp and fluid. Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 includes productivity features, while support for the Focus Pen Pro and keyboard gives users options for notes and longer writing sessions.

Specifications

Display
11.2-inch LCD
Resolution
3200 x 2136
Refresh rate
Up to 144Hz
Processor
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Battery
9,200mAh (typ)
Charging
45W Turbo Charging
Operating system
Xiaomi HyperOS 3, Android 16

Reasons to Buy

High-resolution display is useful for reading and working with detailed documents

Strong processor supports multitasking and demanding apps

Productivity features include PC-level WPS Office and wireless secondary-display support

Reasons to Avoid

The LCD panel is not an OLED display

Keyboard and Focus Pen Pro are sold separately

The Wi-Fi model needs a hotspot for mobile internet access

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the Pad 8’s display, with one highlighting its 12-bit panel, and appreciate its battery life. However, reliability feedback is mixed. Several customers report recurring system failures, so buyers may want to weigh the positive screen and battery feedback against those concerns.

Why should you choose this product?

The Xiaomi Pad 8 is worth a look if your work involves reading, writing, presentations or using a tablet as a secondary display. Its high-resolution screen and productivity tools give it flexibility beyond basic browsing and media use.

The Galaxy Tab A11+ is a pretty decent tablet for everyday office tasks, web-based tools, reading and video meetings. This Wi-Fi configuration has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with microSD expansion available for additional files. Its 11-inch display supports a 90Hz refresh rate, while the 7040 mAh battery is designed to keep routine tasks going through the day.

Specifications

Display
11-inch TFT
Resolution
1920 x 1200
Refresh rate
90Hz
RAM
8GB
Storage
256GB
Battery
7,040mAh (typical)
Expandable storage
Up to 2TB via microSD

Reasons to Buy

Expandable storage is useful for keeping documents and media on the device

256GB built-in storage provides room for work files and apps

Samsung’s software features and Google Gemini integration add useful tools

Reasons to Avoid

The TFT display is less premium than OLED panels

A 90Hz display is less fluid than the 120Hz or 144Hz panels on some alternatives

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers are positive about the tablet’s overall quality, performance and value. The display also receives praise, with one customer describing it as AMOLED. That is a customer description rather than the official panel specification, which lists a TFT display.

Why should you choose this product?

The Galaxy Tab A11+ is a practical option for everyday work if you want expandable storage and a familiar Android experience. The 256GB configuration is useful for people who keep documents, downloads and apps on their tablet.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro houses a 12.1-inch 2.5K display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and a 12000 mAh battery. The large screen is useful for reading, spreadsheets and split-screen work, while the battery capacity is suited to long stretches away from a charger. This Wi-Fi model supports keyboard and stylus accessories, which are sold separately.

Specifications

Display
12.1-inch 2.5K
Resolution
2560 x 1600
Refresh rate
Up to 120Hz
Processor
Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Battery
12,000mAh (typ)
Charging
33W fast charging
Connectivity
Wi-Fi

Reasons to Buy

Large display provides space for documents and side-by-side apps

High-capacity battery is useful for extended work sessions

Supports keyboard and Redmi Smart Pen accessories

Reasons to Avoid

Keyboard and stylus are sold separately

The Wi-Fi version does not provide mobile-network connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the Redmi Pad 2 Pro’s battery life, clear display and sound quality. Some report smooth performance for everyday use and say the battery can last up to two days. Feedback on the user experience and connectivity is mixed, and buyers also mention Smart Pen compatibility concerns.

Why should you choose this product?

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro is worth considering if you want a large-screen tablet with a high-capacity battery for documents, online meetings and everyday multitasking. It is especially relevant if you mostly work near Wi-Fi and do not need cellular data.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 offers a 12.1-inch 2.8K display, a 120Hz refresh rate and a 10050 mAh battery. Its Dimensity 7300-Ultra processor and OxygenOS 16 support everyday productivity, while Open Canvas allows up to three app windows on screen. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage Wi-Fi model is aimed at users who want a large workspace without stepping up to a flagship tablet.

Specifications

Display
12.1-inch 2.8K
Resolution
2800 x 1980
Refresh rate
120Hz
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra
RAM
8GB
Storage
128GB
Battery
10,050mAh (typical)
Charging
33W SUPERVOOC

Reasons to Buy

Open Canvas supports up to three app windows for multitasking

Large, high-resolution display is useful for reading and document work

High-capacity battery and 33W charging support extended use

Reasons to Avoid

The 128GB configuration may feel restrictive for large offline work files

The Wi-Fi model needs a hotspot for mobile internet access

The Stylo is sold separately

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the tablet’s build quality, smooth performance and value for money. The display, battery life and sound quality also receive positive feedback, and some users praise OxygenOS 16. Stylus availability receives mixed feedback, with several buyers saying the pen was missing despite being mentioned in the listing.

Why should you choose this product?

The Pad Go 2 offers a large screen and multi-window tools at a step below flagship hardware. It is worth considering for everyday office tasks, online meetings and note-taking, provided 128GB storage is enough for your files.

Top 3 features of tablets for work

Tablet

Display

Performance

Productivity feature

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4)

11-inch Liquid Retina

Apple M4

Apple Pencil support

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus

12.7-inch 3K, 144Hz

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Keyboard and pen included

OnePlus Pad 4

13.2-inch 3.4K, 144Hz

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Large multi-window workspace

Xiaomi Pad 8

11.2-inch 3.2K, 144Hz

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

PC-level WPS Office

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+

11-inch, 90Hz

Octa-core processor

Expandable storage

Redmi Pad 2 Pro

12.1-inch 2.5K, 120Hz

Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

12,000mAh battery

OnePlus Pad Go 2

12.1-inch 2.8K, 120Hz

Dimensity 7300-Ultra

Up to three app windows

Factors to consider when buying a tablet for work

  • Keyboard and stylus support: If you type for long periods or annotate documents, check whether the accessories are included or sold separately.
  • Display size: A larger screen is useful for spreadsheets and split-screen work, while a smaller tablet is easier to carry.
  • Software and app compatibility: Check whether the tablet supports the desktop-style tools and work apps you rely on. Some workflows may still require a laptop.
  • Connectivity and storage: Decide whether Wi-Fi is sufficient or if you need cellular data. Check built-in storage and microSD support if you work with large files.

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  • Can a tablet replace a laptop for work?

    A tablet can handle email, documents, video calls and many productivity tasks. A laptop may still be necessary for specialised desktop software or complex workflows.

  • Is a keyboard necessary for using a tablet for work?

    Not for every task. A keyboard is useful for long emails, reports and document editing, while the on-screen keyboard is sufficient for short replies and searches.

  • How much storage should a work tablet have?

    Choose based on your files and apps. More storage helps if you keep large documents, presentations or downloaded files offline. Expandable storage can also be useful.

  • Is a stylus useful for office work?

    A stylus can help with handwritten notes, signatures, document markups, and diagrams. Check compatibility and whether it is included with the tablet.

  • Should I buy a Wi-Fi or cellular tablet?

    A Wi-Fi tablet is suitable if you usually work near a reliable network or can use your phone’s hotspot. Cellular connectivity is useful when you need internet access away from Wi-Fi.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sparsh Sharma

Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.

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