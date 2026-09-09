I switched between 55-inch and 65-inch TVs to see if 10 inches really matters

For more than two years, a 55-inch Xiaomi smart TV was the centre of my living room. I had become completely used to its size. Whether I was watching movies, streaming shows, playing games or simply watching YouTube, the 55-inch screen never really felt small to me. Then I got a 65-inch Black and Decker TV for review and decided to replace my existing TV with it.

My 65-inch upgrade made me rethink everything from TV placement to where I sit for the best experience. (AI Generated)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

I expected the difference to be noticeable, but I wasn't expecting it to change my viewing experience as much as it did. More importantly, I realised that upgrading to a larger TV is not simply about getting a bigger picture. You also need to consider whether the TV will physically fit your existing setup and how the larger screen changes the way you use the room.

My first problem had nothing to do with the picture

The first thing I noticed after putting the 65-inch TV on my TV unit was just how much bigger it actually was. My 55-inch Xiaomi TV had some breathing room on the unit. The 65-inch Black and Decker TV, on the other hand, uses almost every inch of it. Its stands are positioned almost edge to edge, leaving very little room on either side.

Fortunately, the TV has rubber feet and is fairly heavy, so once I had positioned it properly, I did not have any concerns about it moving around. But this is something I would strongly recommend checking before upgrading.

A 65-inch TV isn't simply a 55-inch TV with a larger panel. Its overall dimensions, stand placement and weight can all be different. If you are planning to replace a smaller TV with a larger one, measure your existing TV unit first. You don't want to discover after bringing the new TV home that its feet extend beyond the usable surface.

Then I started watching the 65-inch screen

The first few minutes were exactly what I expected. The display looked bigger, more imposing and more immersive. But after spending more time with it, something else happened. I started noticing things that I had not paid attention to before.

One of the first movies I watched was Interstellar. I have seen that movie on almost every kind of screen you can imagine: a phone, a laptop, my old 55-inch TV, a 100-inch projector screen and even in IMAX when it was re-released for its 10th anniversary.

So I went into the 65-inch TV experience thinking I already knew what the movie looked like. I was wrong; the 10-inch upgrade changed how I watched the movie

The jump from 55 inches to 65 inches does not sound dramatic when you describe it as just "10 inches more". But sitting directly in front of a larger screen made the movie feel surprisingly different.

I started noticing small details in scenes that I had previously overlooked. The larger image occupies more of my field of view, so my attention naturally moves around the frame more. It almost felt like I was watching Interstellar again rather than simply watching the same movie on a larger TV.

The bigger TV also changed the way the sound reaches me

Another adjustment I didn't initially consider is that the best listening position can change. The speakers on the 65-inch TV are positioned wider apart because the television itself is wider. That means the sound is spread across a larger area compared with my previous 55-inch TV.

As a result, the point in the room where the audio feels most balanced can shift. With the larger TV, I found myself sitting slightly farther back to get the kind of soundstage I wanted. The sweet spot effectively moved backwards. This is easy to overlook when upgrading.

You might measure your sofa-to-TV distance before buying the TV and assume everything else will remain the same. But a larger television can change both the visual field and the way its built-in speakers interact with the room.

If you are using a soundbar or external speakers, this may matter less. But if you rely on the TV's built-in speakers, it is worth paying attention to.

Your room needs to adapt to the bigger screen

This is probably the biggest lesson I took away from moving from 55 inches to 65 inches. When you have used a 55-inch TV for years, your room becomes configured around it without you really noticing. The seating position feels natural, the TV occupies a familiar amount of wall space and everything around it feels proportioned correctly.

Put a 65-inch TV in the same place and suddenly the room feels different. The screen takes up more visual space. The TV unit feels smaller. Your ideal viewing position can change. Even the audio experience can feel different.

None of these is necessarily problems. In my case, I actually prefer the larger screen for movies. But they are things you should expect when making the upgrade.

So, is 65 inches worth it over 55 inches?

After using both sizes, I don't think the decision should be reduced to whether a 65-inch TV is "better" than a 55-inch TV. For me, the 65-inch TV has been a significant upgrade because I had already spent more than two years getting used to a 55-inch screen. The larger display changed how immersive movies felt and made me pay attention to details I had previously ignored.

But I would not tell everyone to immediately upgrade to 65 inches. Before doing it, check whether your TV unit is wide enough, whether the TV's feet will fit comfortably and whether you have enough viewing distance. Think about where you normally sit and whether the larger screen will dominate the room.

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FAQ Is a 65-inch TV much bigger than a 55-inch TV? Yes. Although the diagonal difference is 10 inches, a 65-inch TV has considerably more screen area and can feel noticeably more immersive.

Can a 65-inch TV fit on a 55-inch TV unit? Not necessarily. Check the TV's overall width and stand placement before upgrading, as the feet may sit close to or beyond the edges of your existing unit.

Is a 65-inch TV better for watching movies? A 65-inch TV can provide a more immersive movie experience, particularly when viewed from an appropriate distance.

Does upgrading from 55 inches to 65 inches affect sound? It can. Larger TVs may have speakers positioned farther apart, which can change the perceived soundstage and the ideal listening position.

Should I buy a 55-inch or 65-inch TV? Choose based on your room, viewing distance and TV unit size. A 65-inch model makes more sense when you have enough space and want a more immersive viewing experience.

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