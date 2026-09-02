I tested next-gen AI PCs, and these are the features that actually make a difference in 2026

I have tested enough laptops over the years to know that a new processor alone does not make a laptop feel next generation. AI PCs are now adding dedicated NPUs, on device AI tools and smarter features that promise to change how we work, study and create. But the real question is whether these upgrades are useful in everyday use.

I tested AI PCs to find the features that make a real difference beyond the AI hype. (Amit Rahi - HT)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

The latest AI PCs are moving beyond simple chatbots and photo effects. They can handle tasks locally, improve video calls, assist with writing and help automate everyday workflows while keeping some processing on the device. If you are planning to upgrade your laptop, these are the features I would look for before spending money on a next-generation AI PC.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge is a slim Copilot+ PC designed for users who want long battery life, AI features and a premium metal build. It combines the Snapdragon X processor with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB storage for everyday productivity, multitasking and entertainment. The 15.6-inch display provides a spacious workspace, while Wi-Fi 7, fingerprint security and multiple high-speed ports add practicality. Its lightweight design also makes it suitable for professionals and students who frequently work away from their desk.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch Full HD+ display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU OS Windows 11 Home Reasons to Buy Premium full-metal design. Excellent battery life. Reasons to Avoid Keyboard lacks backlighting. Speaker output is relatively weak.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers praise its premium metal build, display, fast performance and particularly strong battery life. However, several users have criticised the lack of a backlit keyboard and relatively low speaker volume.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want a premium Windows laptop with excellent battery endurance, a lightweight design, Snapdragon X performance and Copilot+ AI features for everyday productivity.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 brings Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X platform to a practical 15.3-inch laptop aimed at everyday productivity. The 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB SSD provide plenty of room for multitasking and files, while the 15.3-inch WUXGA display offers a spacious 16:10 workspace. It also includes a 5MP webcam, backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 7 and Office Home 2024. At 1.55kg, it remains reasonably portable despite its larger screen and battery-focused design.

Specifications Display 15.3-inch WUXGA IPS display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X X1-26-100 RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 1TB SSD Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU OS Windows 11 Home Reasons to Buy Large 1TB SSD. Long battery life. Reasons to Avoid Display colours are limited. ARM app compatibility needs consideration.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally appreciate the long battery life, comfortable keyboard, quiet operation and strong everyday performance. Reviews also point to compromises in display quality, graphics performance and compatibility with some applications.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want a large-screen productivity laptop with Snapdragon X performance, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage and strong battery endurance without moving to a heavier machine.

HP OmniBook 3 is a compact Copilot+ PC built around Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X platform. Its 14-inch 2K WUXGA display provides a sharper workspace than conventional Full HD panels, while 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD cover everyday productivity needs. The laptop weighs around 1.42kg, making it easy to carry between home, office and college. It also includes Microsoft Office, integrated Qualcomm graphics and AI capabilities through its dedicated NPU for supported Windows features.

Specifications Display 14-inch 2K WUXGA display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU OS Windows 11 Home Reasons to Buy Sharp 2K display. Lightweight 1.42kg design. Reasons to Avoid Limited gaming performance. ARM compatibility requires checking.

What are buyers saying?

Available feedback is generally positive about its portability, battery life and everyday performance. Users considering the laptop are advised to check ARM compatibility for their applications, particularly specialised software and games.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if portability and display quality matter to you. Its lightweight body, sharp 2K panel, Snapdragon X processor and 16GB RAM make it suited to mobile productivity.

ASUS Vivobook 14 is a lightweight Copilot+ PC that combines Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X processor with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Its 14-inch WUXGA 16:10 display provides more vertical workspace, while the backlit keyboard, FHD IR camera and Copilot key improve everyday usability. ASUS also bundles Office Home 2024 with Microsoft 365 Basic. At 1.49kg, it offers a practical balance between portability, battery life and productivity for students and professionals.

Specifications Display 14-inch WUXGA 16:10 IPS-level display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X X1-26-100 RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU OS Windows 11 Home Reasons to Buy Excellent battery endurance. Backlit keyboard and IR camera. Reasons to Avoid Plastic top case. Not suited to heavy gaming.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers largely praise its battery life, fast boot times, portability and everyday performance. Several users consider it particularly suitable for office work, browsing and business use, while recognising its ARM processor limitations.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want a lightweight AI laptop with strong battery life, a useful 16:10 display, backlit keyboard, modern connectivity and Office Home 2024 included.

Factors to consider when buying a next generation AI PC

NPU performance: Look for a capable NPU if you want access to newer on-device AI features.

Battery life: AI hardware is useful only if the laptop can maintain strong endurance away from a charger.

Processor platform: Check whether the CPU, GPU and NPU are designed to work together for your workload.

Software support: Not every AI feature works on every AI PC, so supported apps and Windows features matter.

RAM and storage: AI workloads, creative apps and multitasking can quickly make 8GB RAM or low storage feel restrictive.

Top 3 features of best laptops

Laptop Display Processor Storage Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge 15.6-inch Full HD+ Snapdragon X 512GB SSD Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15.3-inch WUXGA Snapdragon X X1-26-100 1TB SSD HP OmniBook 3 14-inch 2K WUXGA Snapdragon X 512GB SSD ASUS Vivobook 14 14-inch WUXGA Snapdragon X X1-26-100 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD

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FAQ Are AI PCs actually useful? Yes. Their biggest benefits are emerging in local AI processing, productivity tools, battery efficiency and privacy.

What is an NPU in an AI PC? An NPU is a processor designed specifically to handle AI and machine learning workloads efficiently.

Do AI PCs need an internet connection? Not always. Some AI features can run locally, although cloud-based services still require an internet connection.

Are Copilot+ PCs the same as AI PCs? Copilot+ PCs are a category of Windows AI PCs with specific hardware and performance requirements for advanced AI features.

Should you buy an AI PC in 2026? For users keeping a laptop for several years, an AI PC can offer more future-ready hardware, particularly as local AI features and agent-based computing expand.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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