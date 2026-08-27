I tested wearables throughout the year and these are the ones I recommend as Rakhi gifts

Rakshabandhan is right around the corner, and if you still haven't decided on a gift for your sister yet, here are a few quick recommendations from the wearable section. I have tested and reviewed all five of these devices, and each one takes a very different approach to being a wearable.

These are the wearables I tested and would actually recommend as Rakhi gifts for your sister. (Hindustan Times)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

From a smart ring that quietly tracks your health to a screenless fitness band and two premium smartwatches, there is something here for different kinds of users. Rather than simply looking at specifications, I have focused on what I liked, what I did not, and why I think each of these could make a good Rakhi gift.

Wearable Type What I liked What I didn't Gabit Smart Ring Smart ring Comfortable, discreet tracking App can feel cluttered Noise REP Screenless fitness band No distractions, no subscription Sleep tracking can be inconsistent Apple Watch Ultra 3 Premium smartwatch Fitness features, battery, display Expensive and bulky Pebble Qore View Fitness tracker Lightweight, long battery Small display Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Smartwatch Design, health tracking, performance Battery life

Noise REP

The Noise REP takes the screenless idea even further. I initially found the concept slightly strange because I am so used to checking the time, notifications or workout data directly from my wrist. But after using the REP, I started to understand why someone might actually prefer having no screen at all.

The biggest thing I liked is that it simply stays on your wrist and does its job in the background. It tracks heart rate, stress, respiratory rate, skin temperature, sleep and workouts, while the NoiseFit app handles the detailed information. The fact that there is no subscription is also a big advantage, particularly when compared with some of the more expensive screenless fitness trackers.

However, the experience is not perfect. Sleep tracking can sometimes be inconsistent, and the app can take a little time to sync information. I also think someone who likes seeing live workout data or checking notifications will find the screenless approach limiting.

For Rakhi, I would gift the Noise REP to a sister who is more interested in fitness and wellness than smartwatch features. It feels more like a piece of jewellery or an accessory than a gadget, which is actually part of its appeal.

Gabit Smart Ring

The Gabit Smart Ring is probably the most interesting wearable here if your sister does not want another screen in her life. When I used it, what stood out to me was how easy it was to forget that I was wearing a smart device at all. It is lightweight, discreet and particularly suited to sleep tracking, where a ring can be more comfortable than sleeping with a smartwatch on your wrist. It also tracks metrics such as heart rate, HRV, stress, skin temperature, sleep and activity without asking for a subscription.

I did find the app a little busy, though. There is plenty of useful information, but the experience could be cleaner when all I want to do is check my sleep or recovery. The ring also does not replace a smartwatch for workouts because there is no display or built-in GPS, and the ring has to be removed during some activities.

Still, I think the Gabit Smart Ring makes a thoughtful Rakhi gift for a sister who is health-conscious but does not want a bulky watch. It is subtle, practical and something she can wear throughout the day without constantly looking at another screen.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

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If I wanted to really spoil my sister and knew she used an iPhone, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 would be the obvious choice from this list. It is a serious smartwatch, but what I liked during testing was that it does not feel like it is only designed for hardcore athletes. The large, bright display makes everyday use comfortable, while the fitness and health tracking features give it plenty of room to grow with the user.

The battery life is also a welcome improvement. Apple rates it for up to 42 hours, and recent testing has found that it can comfortably get through a full day and stretch further with lighter use. Its outdoor readability and rugged titanium build also make it a good fit for someone who runs, hikes or spends a lot of time outdoors.

Apple watch Ultra 3

The obvious downside is the price. It is also larger and heavier than a regular Apple Watch, so not every sister will enjoy wearing it. If she only needs notifications, basic fitness tracking and calls, this is probably more smartwatch than she needs.

But as a Rakhi gift, the Ultra 3 has that premium factor. If your sister uses an iPhone and is serious about fitness, this is the one I would pick when budget is not a concern.

Pebble Qore View

The Pebble Qore View is the wearable I would look at if I wanted to keep things simple and affordable. It takes the screenless fitness tracker approach but adds a tiny display, which I found useful because I could still glance at the time and step count without taking out my phone.

What I liked most was the comfort and battery life. The Qore View is lightweight enough to wear for long periods, while its battery can last considerably longer than a conventional smartwatch. One recent long-term test found the battery had dropped by only around 40% after 10 days of regular use.

The small display is also its biggest compromise. It is not something I would recommend if your sister expects a full smartwatch experience. The tracker module can also feel slightly blocky on the wrist, and there is no auto workout detection.

For a Rakhi gift, though, I think the Qore View makes sense for someone who wants to start tracking fitness without spending a lot or charging a watch every night.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9

The Galaxy Watch 9 is the one I would choose for an Android user, particularly if my sister already uses a Samsung phone. I liked the lightweight design and the fact that it feels more refined as an everyday smartwatch while still putting a strong focus on health and fitness.

Samsung has also improved the health experience with features such as the Vitals dashboard, Fitness Index and better workout detection. During testing, the watch felt quick and responsive, thanks to the newer Snapdragon Wear Elite platform, while the AMOLED display remains one of its strongest points.

My biggest complaint is battery life. Even with the larger battery, recent testing suggests that active users may still need to charge it daily, and charging speeds have also been criticised.

That aside, the Galaxy Watch 9 is a very easy Rakhi recommendation for a sister who uses an Android phone and wants a proper smartwatch rather than a simple fitness tracker. It looks good, feels comfortable and gives her plenty of health and smart features to explore.

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FAQs Which wearable is a good Rakhi gift for a fitness focused sister? The Noise REP, Gabit Smart Ring and Apple Watch Ultra 3 are all strong choices, depending on whether she prefers discreet tracking, a screenless experience or a full smartwatch.

Is the Gabit Smart Ring better than a smartwatch? Not necessarily. It is better suited to passive health and sleep tracking, while a smartwatch is more useful for notifications, live workout data, GPS and other interactive features.

Is the Apple Watch Ultra 3 suitable for everyday use? Yes. Despite its rugged design, the Ultra 3 works well as an everyday smartwatch, particularly for iPhone users who want advanced health and fitness features.

Which wearable should I gift an Android user? The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 is the most natural choice here, particularly if your sister already uses a Samsung smartphone.

Which wearable has the simplest experience? The screenless options, particularly the Noise REP and Gabit Smart Ring, are designed to keep the tracking in the background rather than constantly putting information on your wrist.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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