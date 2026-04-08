I tracked Flipkart Summer Sale offers on ACs, refrigerators and more appliances, and picked the smartest buys for you

The Flipkart Summer Sale is now live, and it brings a wide range of deals on essential home appliances just in time for the rising temperatures. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your air conditioner, buy a new refrigerator, or replace older appliances, this sale is a good opportunity to explore some strong offers.

Best Flipkart Summer Sale deals are live!

To make things easier, I went through multiple listings and tracked the deals that actually stand out—not just in terms of discounts, but also overall value. From price drops and exchange offers to bank discounts and EMI options, there’s a lot to consider before making a purchase.

Instead of going through endless pages, this list focuses on some of the best deals currently available across categories like ACs, refrigerators, and more. If you’re planning a purchase this season, here’s a quick look at what’s worth checking out.

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5 Star ACs starting at just ₹ 24,990

If you have been waiting to upgrade your AC, this price range offers strong value. Starting at ₹24,990, these 5 Star ACs combine energy efficiency with practical features suited for daily use. They help manage electricity bills while delivering steady cooling performance. Many models also include features that improve comfort, such as adjustable airflow and quiet operation. It’s a sensible choice for those who want a dependable appliance without overspending. For summer 2026, this category stands out as a smart and budget-friendly upgrade option.

Best-selling refrigerators starting at ₹ 9,990

One of the biggest advantages of refrigerators in this price range is their compact size. Most options are designed to fit easily into smaller kitchens, studio apartments, or even bedrooms. They don’t take up much space and are easy to move around if needed. Despite their size, they offer enough storage for daily essentials. This makes them especially useful for bachelors or couples who don’t need large storage. If space is a concern, these refrigerators strike a good balance between size and usability without feeling too limited. So if you are looking to buy one, Flipkart Summer Sale has some of the best options for you.

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{{^usCountry}} Smart air coolers starting at ₹ 3,899 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Smart air coolers starting at ₹ 3,899 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Check out the best air coolers starting at ₹3,899 on Flipkart Summer Sale if you want relief from heat without spending too much. They work best for small to medium rooms and are easy to use daily. These coolers use water-based cooling, which makes them energy-efficient and suitable for long hours of use. Many budget models still offer decent airflow and basic features that are enough for regular use. If you are looking for something simple that does the job without increasing your electricity bill too much, this price range is a good place to start. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the best air coolers starting at ₹3,899 on Flipkart Summer Sale if you want relief from heat without spending too much. They work best for small to medium rooms and are easy to use daily. These coolers use water-based cooling, which makes them energy-efficient and suitable for long hours of use. Many budget models still offer decent airflow and basic features that are enough for regular use. If you are looking for something simple that does the job without increasing your electricity bill too much, this price range is a good place to start. {{/usCountry}}

Top deals on fans starting at just ₹ 999 on Flipkart Summer Sale

Fans in this price range are a simple and affordable way to stay cool during the summer. This price range includes basic ceiling fans, table fans, and compact personal fans that work well for everyday use. They may not come with advanced features, but they deliver reliable airflow for small to medium spaces. These fans are easy to install, low on power consumption, and practical for long hours of use. Whether you need a fan for your bedroom, study area, or as a backup option, these budget-friendly picks offer decent performance without putting pressure on your pocket.

Water purifiers starting at ₹ 4,183

Upgrade to a high quality water purifier starting at ₹4,183 for safe drinking water without spending too much. In this price range, you’ll find basic RO, UV, and UF models that can handle common impurities like dust, bacteria, and dissolved particles.

These purifiers are suitable for small to medium families and work well with both municipal and mixed water sources. While they may not offer premium features, they focus on essential purification and everyday reliability. If your goal is clean and safe water on a budget, this category offers a good balance of performance and affordability.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aishwarya Faraswal ...Read More Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read Less

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