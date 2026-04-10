I was looking for a 1.5 ton AC for my home and found these unmissable 5-star split AC deals

Summer gods have been merciful this year so far but that doesn’t mean that temperatures will stay pleasant throughout the season. So, to get a jumpstart on upgrading my home’s cooling system I went looking for a 1.5-ton AC recently. No sooner had I started my search that I realised buying an 1.5-ton AC is not as simple as it seems.

These split AC come with energy efficient inverter technology.(Amazon)

It’s not just about the brand and the style (window or split) but also about a bunch of other factors like whether to buy an inverter or a non-inverter AC? What energy ratings should I go for? Do I need smart features in my AC that already has a remote controller? Then there is the question of upfront cost vs long-term cost. The questions are both essential and confusing.

Since I use my AC heavily during the summers, I knew I needed a 5-star split AC - something that would keep my room cool for hours without making a huge dent in my electricity bills. But, finding the right 5-star model at an affordable price? Well, that took some serious digging.

I went through multiple e-commerce platforms, compared the models that I liked side by side, read customer feedback extensively, and kept looking for the right discounts. After a lot of research and deliberations, I found a bunch of deals that felt right.

So, if you’re planning to upgrade your home’s cooling system or simply buy a new AC, here’s a list of the best deals that I curated for my own home. This list will help you save both time and effort and make a decision quickly. Here are my top picks for you.

Best deals on 1.5-ton 5 star split ACs on Amazon right now

{{^usCountry}} The split AC by Carrier features a sleek and minimalistic White design with a hidden display. This design is such that it easily blends in modern homes and is particularly good for living rooms where you want the machine to cool the space without attracting attention. It comes with a variable-speed inverter compressor with 6-in-1 convertible cooling, which lets buyers adjust the cooling capacity based on room conditions, saving up on electricity bills in the long run. It supports smart features such as Wi-Fi, voice control, and smart energy monitoring technology. Additionally, this AC offers dual filtration with HD and PM2.5 filters for cleaner air. It can cool a space even when the ambient temperature reaches 52-degrees Celsius and it has received 4.5 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The split AC by Carrier features a sleek and minimalistic White design with a hidden display. This design is such that it easily blends in modern homes and is particularly good for living rooms where you want the machine to cool the space without attracting attention. It comes with a variable-speed inverter compressor with 6-in-1 convertible cooling, which lets buyers adjust the cooling capacity based on room conditions, saving up on electricity bills in the long run. It supports smart features such as Wi-Fi, voice control, and smart energy monitoring technology. Additionally, this AC offers dual filtration with HD and PM2.5 filters for cleaner air. It can cool a space even when the ambient temperature reaches 52-degrees Celsius and it has received 4.5 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. {{/usCountry}}

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Coming to deals and discounts, this AC is available at 44% discounted price on Amazon. Buyers can save more using an exchange bonus of up to ₹6,000 and a no-cost EMI option.

Specifications Filters Dual filtration (HD Filter + PM2.5 Filter) Highest Working Temperature Up to 52-degrees Celsius Cooling Technology 6-in-1 Flexicool Inverter Technology with variable-speed compressor Special Features Wi-Fi control, smart energy display, auto cleanser, refrigerant leakage detector, stabilizer-free operation Reasons to buy Efficient cooling Low noise level Smart features for added convenience Reasons to avoid Installation experience App connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally praise the AC for fast cooling and energy efficiency. However, its installation experience has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should pick this AC for its cooling performance and connectivity features.

This split AC by LG comes with a clean white finish with a hidden display that shows the set temperature using LED lights. It's perfect for modern Indian homes with minimal aesthetics as it blends in its environment seamlessly. This AC comes with the company's Dual Inverter compressor, which delivers efficient and silent cooling while supporting AI-based 6-in-1 convertible modes. These modes can be used to adjust the capacity of the compressor based on cooling requirements. Cooling aside, this AC comes with an HD filter with anti-virus protection, which helps in ensuring cleaner air indoors. Additionally, buyers get features like Viraat Mode for extreme heat, 4-way swing, and smart diagnosis enhancement. What's more? It can cool a space even when the temperature reaches 55-degrees Celsius.

Coming to deals and discounts, this AC is available at 46% discounted price on Amazon. Buyers can save more using an exchange bonus of up to ₹6,000, discounts on credit card payments and a no-cost EMI option.

Specifications Filters HD Filter with anti-virus protection Highest Working Temperature 55 degrees Celsius Cooling Technology AI convertible 6-in-1 cooling with dual inverter compressor Special Features Viraat mode, 4-way swing, auto clean Reasons to buy Cooling performance Energy-efficient Quiet operations Reasons to avoid Installation experience Lacks advanced air filters like PM2.5

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that this AC offers strong cooling performance. They also appreciate its low noise levels. However, its installation experience has received reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and support for extreme weather.

This Daikin AC features a premium and simplistic design. It comes in a single white colour and features a clean front panel with a triple display that blends into modern Indian homes seamlessly. On the cooling front it comes with an inverter compressor, which ensures efficient and consistent cooling while reducing energy consumption. In addition to this, it comes with a Coanda airflow, which directs the airflow along the ceiling to provide gentle and even cooling instead of a direct airflow. It also comes with Dew Clean technology for internal hygiene, and an Apatite filter, which traps microscopic dust and absorbs odours. It can deliver reliable cooling even in high ambient temperatures of up to 54 degrees Celsius. It has received a 3.9 rating on Amazon.

Talking about deals and discounts, this AC is available at a 31% discount on Amazon. Buyers can save more using an exchange bonus of up to ₹6,000, discounts on credit card payments and a no-cost EMI option.

Specifications Filters Apatite Filter + Dust Filter Highest Working Temperature Up to 54 degrees Celsius Cooling Technology Inverter Compressor with Coanda Airflow Special Features Dew Clean technology, Power-Airflow Dual Flaps, stabilizer-free operation Reasons to buy Strong cooling performance Quiet operation Build quality Reasons to avoid Remote controller Lacks smart features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its powerful cooling and low noise levels. However, its remote controller has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should pick this AC for its cooling performance and ability to work at high temperatures.

This AC by Voltas sports a clean white design with a hidden LED display that sits well in the aesthetics of modern Indian homes. It has a capacity of 1.5-ton which makes it ideal for medium to large rooms and it can cool spaces even when the ambient temperature reaches 52-degrees Celsius. On the feature front, it comes with a variable-speed inverter compressor and 4-in-1 adjustable cooling modes that not only optimises performance based on cooling requirement but also help save up on electricity bills. Additionally, this AC comes with an anti-dust filter and antimicrobial protection for cleaner air. Buyers also get features like turbo mode, sleep mode, and self-diagnosis. It has received 4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Talking about deals and discounts, buyers can save up to ₹6,000 on exchange bonus, credit card discounts and a no-cost EMI option.

Specifications Filters Anti-dust filter with antimicrobial protection Highest Working Temperature Up to 52 degrees Celsius ambient cooling Cooling Technology Inverter compressor with 4-in-1 adjustable cooling modes Special Features Turbo mode, sleep mode, stabilizer-free operation Reasons to buy Effective cooling performance Low noise level Good build quality Reasons to avoid Installation experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have appreciated its cooling performance and low noise operations. However, its installation experience has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance.

This split AC by Panasonic features a sleek, minimal white design with a hidden display, which makes it ideal for all modern homes. In addition to the remote controller, it can be controlled using voice commands, and a smartphone app thanks to the company's MirAIe AI solution. On the feature front, this AC comes with an inverter compressor and 7-in-1 convertible cooling with True AI mode, which automatically adjusts the temperature based on a room's conditions. An interesting feature of this AC is its nanoe X air purification system, which helps reduce bacteria and pollutants for a cleaner indoor air experience. It also comes with a bunch of smart features including Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and app support. It can cool spaces even when the temperature reaches 55 degrees Celsius and it has received 3.8 ratings out of 5 on Amazon.

As far as deals and discounts concerned, this AC is available at a discount of 36% on Amazon. Buyers can save up to ₹6,000 on exchange bonus, credit card discounts and a no-cost EMI option.

Specifications Filters Nanoe X air purification and PM2.5 filter Highest Working Temperature 55 degree Celsius Cooling Technology 7-in-1 Convertible Inverter with True AI Mode Special Features Wi-Fi control, voice assistant support, 4-way swing, auto clean Reasons to buy Cooling performance Build quality Energy efficiency Reasons to avoid Noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its strong cooling performance and smart connectivity features. However, its noise levels have received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its health-focused cooling solution and simple design.

This Godrej AC features a simple and minimal white design with a compact indoor unit that blends well into modern homes. It comes with a variable-speed inverter compressor with 5-in-1 convertible cooling that lets you set the cooling capacity as per your requirements while saving on electricity bills. It delivers heavy-duty cooling even at temperatures up to 52 degree Celsius. Apart from this, this AC comes with multi-layer filtration including anti-dust, active carbon, and anti-viral filters for clean air indoors. Additional features include I-Sense technology, self-clean, and smart diagnosis enhance usability. It has received 3.8 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

As far as deals and discounts concerned, this AC is available at a discount of 35% on Amazon. Buyers can save up to ₹6,000 on exchange bonus, credit card discounts and a no-cost EMI option.

Specifications Filters Anti-dust + active carbon + anti-viral nano-coated filter Highest Working Temperature Up to 52 degree Celsius ambient cooling Cooling Technology 5-in-1 Convertible Inverter Compressor Special Features I-Sense technology, self-clean, anti-freeze thermostat Reasons to buy Effective cooling Energy-efficient performance Reasons to avoid Installation and after-sales service Noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fact that the AC offers strong cooling performance and it's a value for money buy. However, its after sales service and installation has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and air filtration system.

Top 3 features of the 1.5-ton 5 star split ACs in India

NAME FILTERS HIGHEST OPERATING TEMPERATURE SPECIAL FEATURES Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star, New Star rated, Flexicool Inverter Split AC Dual filtration (HD Filter + PM2.5 Filter) 52-degrees Celsius Wi-Fi control, smart energy display, auto cleanser, refrigerant leakage detector, stabilizer-free operation LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC HD Filter with anti-virus protection 55-degrees Celsius Viraat mode, 4-way swing, auto clean Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Apatite Filter + Dust Filter 54-degrees Celsius Dew Clean technology, Power-Airflow Dual Flaps, stabilizer-free operation Voltas 185V Vectra CAR 1.5 ton 5 star inverter Split AC Anti-dust filter with antimicrobial protection 52-degrees Celsius Turbo mode, sleep mode, stabilizer-free operation Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC Nanoe X air purification and PM2.5 filter 55-degrees Celsius Wi-Fi control, voice assistant support, 4-way swing, auto clean Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Anti-dust, active carbon, anti-viral nano-coated filters 52-degrees Celsius I-Sense technology, self-clean, anti-freeze thermostat

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FAQs for buying an AC for homes in India What are the top brands that offer ACs in India? Top brands in this category include - LG, Samsung, Voltas, Carrier, Panasonic and Blue Star.

What is the difference between inverter and non-inverter ACs? Inverter ACs adjust compressor speed for better efficiency and quieter operation, while non-inverter ACs run at fixed speeds and consume more power.

Which type of AC is better: split or window? Split ACs are quieter and more aesthetic, while window ACs are cheaper and easier to install but noisier.

What features should I look for in an AC? Look for inverter technology, convertible modes, air filters (PM2.5/anti-virus), auto-clean, and smart connectivity.

Do I need a stabilizer for my AC? Most modern ACs come with stabilizer-free operation, but a stabilizer is useful in areas with frequent voltage fluctuations.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Ganjoo ...Read More Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read Less

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