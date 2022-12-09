‘I'm getting way too much credit…': OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says this on company's success
Sam Altman, the chief executive officer (CEO) of San Francisco-based OpenAI, has credited its engineers and researchers for the company's success, saying they have ‘far more impact’ than the CEO himself.
“im personally getting way too much credit for openai. for a company like ours, researchers and engineers that create the tech have far more impact than the ceo. if you want to congratulate someone, pick them! hard to overstate the collective talents of that group…” tweeted Altman.
He also acknowledged the ‘excellent’ work being done by other departments of OpenAI. “all parts of openai do excellent work, but without the technical progress, none of the rest of us would have any reason to be here," tweeted the Chicago-born entrepreneur, on Thursday.
Altman's post comes days after the artificial intelligence (AI) research laboratory introduced ChatGPT, an AI chatbot. On December 5, five days after the launch, the OpenAI CEO claimed ChatGPT had already been used by more than 1 million pople.
ChatGPT, which can give ‘every answer,' has also been praised by none other than Tesla CEO and Twitter boss Elon Musk, who described it as ‘scary good.’ Musk is among the co-founders of OpenAI (founded in December 2015), but exited the company in February 2018.