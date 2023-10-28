India Mobile Congress: Nokia's 6G piano, MediaTek's auto chipset, STL's eco-labelled products

New Delhi: The 7th Edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023, recognised as Asia's premier telecom, media, and technology forum, entered its second day on Saturday. Major tech companies showcased their cutting-edge innovations in the exhibition.

Nokia's 6G Piano

People visit the 7th edition of the India Mobile Congress, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Nokia demonstrated use cases of 6G. (Singh Rahul Sunilkumar)

At the 2023 India Mobile Congress, Nokia presented an intriguing application of 6G technology - the "network as a sensor" or "6G sensing network" concept. Rather than solely serving communication functions, the network itself assumes the role of a sensor, offering a wide range of applications.

For instance, Nokia demonstrated how radio waves emitted by a network device can detect human movement as a person passes through a virtual piano, playing different notes based on the individual's proximity. It captures specific details, including obstacle distance, position, and movement velocity. Leveraging the low latency characteristic of 6G, Nokia's proprietary algorithm then translates these parameters into musical notes, essentially turning these movements into music.

Nokia highlights that the significance of this use case extends beyond musical applications. With this sensing capability, there's potential to eliminate the need for additional sensors in various scenarios, such as wearable devices or sensors in traffic management and railway line protection. Existing radio infrastructure can function as sensors, making informed decisions and even sending signals to trigger actions, such as applying brakes in the case of railway systems.

MediaTek showcases its auto cockpit chipset

MediaTek presented its auto cockpit chipset. (Singh Rahul Sunilkumar)

MediaTek introduced the MediaTek Dimensity Auto Cockpit Solution designed for automobiles. This innovative solution incorporates three screens to enhance the driving and passenger experience.

The first screen, known as the cluster screen, provides drivers with essential information and decision-making tools. The second screen, an infotainment display, includes GPS navigation and air conditioning control, while also offering co-passengers access to social media and entertainment during the journey. The third screen displays the vehicle's external environment.

MediaTek's chipset solution also supports two additional screens, dedicated to rear and front-facing cameras, providing a comprehensive 360-degree view of the surroundings.

The versatility of MediaTek's solutions accommodates various car segments, making them suitable for different car manufacturers. An important feature is their pin-to-pin compatibility, allowing seamless upgrades for car manufacturers.

STL introduces eco-labelled optical products

STL showcased eco-labelled optical product range. (Singh Rahul Sunilkumar)

STL, an optical and digital solutions provider, launched the "world's first externally certified eco-labelled optical product range." This line of optical products has received recognition from Sphera, a US-based ESG performance consulting services company, and verification from Metsims Sustainability Consulting, a global sustainability consulting firm.

Third-party verification of an ecolabel adds credibility and trust to a company's environmental claims.

Ecolabels granted to STL's products, compliant with ISO 14024 and EU guidelines, cover various environmental parameters, including energy use, chemical use, recycling, and more.

According to STL, compared to standard products, these eco-labelled products:

• Consume approximately 52 per cent less energy

• Exhibit around 75 per cent less global warming potential

• Incorporate about 18 per cent more recycled content and 25 per cent more recycled packaging material and water

• Reuse and recover roughly 20 per cent more waste

• Extend the network's lifespan by nearly 13 years.

