Indian government issues big Google warning, users under high risk of...

Indian government has alerted users and organisations to a set of high-severity security flaws in Google Chrome for desktop that could let an attacker run code or bypass protections if you visit a malicious web page. The advisory names multiple affected Chrome builds and urges immediate updating to the patched versions. Successful exploits can let an attacker run code on your machine, access data or bypass security checks.(Bloomberg)

What’s affected (short)

Security notices say Chrome for Windows, macOS and Linux builds prior to 142.0.7444.134 / .135 are vulnerable. The bugs include an out-of-bounds write in WebGPU and flaws in V8, Views and Omnibox that could enable remote code execution or UI spoofing if exploited. That means an attacker only needs to trick you into opening a crafted web page to attempt an exploit.

Why you should care

Successful exploits can let an attacker run code on your machine, access data or bypass security checks, outcomes that range from account compromise to full device takeover. India’s cyber agency flagged the severity as HIGH and recommended patching quickly, especially for businesses and anyone handling sensitive information.

How to check and update (do this now)

Open Chrome > click the three dots > Help > About Google Chrome.

Chrome will check for updates and install them automatically; restart when prompted.

Confirm your version is 142.0.7444.135 (or later) on macOS/Linux and the matching patched build on Windows. If you manage fleets, push the update through your endpoint management system immediately. Official release notes list the fixed CVEs.

What organisations should do

IT teams should prioritise patch deployment, check internal logs for suspicious activity, and ensure remote access services remain protected. Apply mitigations such as disabling unneeded browser extensions, enforcing network filtering for risky sites, and running up-to-date endpoint detection tools while patches roll out.

Bottom line

If you use Chrome on a desktop, update it right now. The bugs are serious, actively addressed by Google, and have drawn a formal warning from Indian authorities, delaying the patch increases your risk of compromise.