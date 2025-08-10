Infinix Hot 60i 5G mobile: Price in India, specifications, camera, design and more

After unveiling the Hot 60i 4G variant earlier this year, Infinix is preparing to introduce its 5G counterpart to the Indian market. The Transsion-owned brand has begun teasing the upcoming device, which is set to launch later this month, targeting budget-conscious consumers looking for reliable performance and long battery life. Infinix Hot 60i 5G will sport a sleek design with a horizontal camera module housing a dual rear camera setup.(Infinix)

Infinix Hot 60i 5G: Launch and Availability

While the exact launch date has not been officially confirmed, Infinix has hinted that the Hot 60i 5G will debut before the end of the month. The device will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the company’s official website. The pricing is expected to be in line with the 4G variant, with the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model likely to be priced under ₹10,000, making it one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in India.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G: Design and Display

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G will sport a sleek design with a horizontal camera module housing a dual rear camera setup. It will be offered in four colour options, Shadow Blue, Monsoon Green, Sleek Black, and Plum Red, catering to varied style preferences. The brand is yet to reveal details about the display size and resolution, but it is expected to feature a large screen suitable for multimedia consumption.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G: Performance and Hardware

Under the hood, the Hot 60i 5G is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, promising improved connectivity and performance compared to its 4G predecessor. The smartphone is expected to offer smooth multitasking with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.

One of the standout features is its massive 6,000mAh battery, which Infinix claims is a first in its price segment for a 5G device. This large battery capacity is aimed at delivering extended usage without frequent recharging, making it ideal for heavy users.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G: Camera Setup

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G will feature a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor. While details on the secondary sensor are limited, the front-facing camera is expected to deliver decent quality for selfies and video calls.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G: Software and AI Features

Infinix is packing the device with several AI-driven features, including Circle to Search, AI Eraser, AI Extender, AI Call Translation, and AI Wallpaper, enhancing user experience across photography, productivity, and communication.

With competitive pricing, a large battery, 5G support, and AI enhancements, the Infinix Hot 60i 5G could emerge as a strong contender in India’s entry-level 5G smartphone segment.