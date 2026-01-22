Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Inkjet vs laser printers: Which type makes more sense for home or office?

    A simple inkjet vs laser printer comparison, highlighting print quality, costs and speed, with Amazon Sale deals to help you choose smarter.

    Published on: Jan 22, 2026 1:00 PM IST
    By Amit Rahi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Canon imageCLASS MF465dw II Wireless Monochrome Laser Printer for Duplex Printing, White – Home Office, Small Office Printer with Print/Copy/Scan/Fax, 3 Year Limited Warranty, 42 PPMView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2730 All-in-One (Print, Scan, Copy) Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Years Standard WarrantyView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2338 All-in-One Printer, Print, Copy, Scan, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 7.5/5.5 ppm (Black/Color), 60-Sheet Input Tray, 25-Sheet Output Tray, 1000-page Duty Cycle, Color, 7WQ06BView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small OfficeView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    HP Ink Advantage 2878 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for HomeView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE
    View More...
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Choosing a printer is no longer as simple as picking the cheapest model on the shelf. Inkjet and laser printers serve very different needs, from home printing to busy office use. With the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 bringing notable discounts on popular printer brands, understanding how these two printer types compare can help you make a more practical and cost-effective decision.

    Choosing the right printer becomes easier once you understand how inkjet and laser models differ.
    Choosing the right printer becomes easier once you understand how inkjet and laser models differ.

    Inkjet Printers vs Laser Printers

    Why laser printers work well

    • Much faster printing, which makes a real difference in busy offices or shared workspaces.
    • Lower running costs in the long run, as toner cartridges last far longer than ink.
    • Text looks sharper and more professional, especially for everyday documents.
    • Less hassle with maintenance, since toner does not dry out over time.
    • Better suited for regular, high-volume printing without slowdowns.

    Why inkjet printers make sense

    • Colours look richer and more detailed, making them a better choice for photos and creative work.
    • Usually more affordable to buy, which suits home users and students.
    • Smaller and lighter designs fit comfortably on desks or shelves.
    • More flexible with paper types, from photo paper to envelopes.
    • A practical option for light or occasional printing needs.

    Top deals

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    HP inkjet printers at 30% during Amazon Sale 2026

    HP inkjet printers are popular for home and small office use, offering reliable colour printing, compact designs, and easy connectivity for everyday documents and photos.

    During Amazon Sale 2026, HP inkjet printers are available with up to 30% off, along with additional savings through card discounts, cashback offers, and convenient EMI options.

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Canon inkjet printers at 30% in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

    Canon inkjet printers focus on sharp print quality and consistent colour output, making them suitable for schoolwork, home offices, and creative printing needs.

    The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 brings Canon inkjet printers with discounts up to 30%, supported by bank offers and flexible payment plans to reduce overall cost.

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Epson Inkjet Printers at 20% during Amazon Sale 2026

    Epson inkjet printers are known for efficient ink usage and clean print results, especially for users who print regularly and want lower running costs over time.

    With Amazon Sale 2026 live, Epson inkjet printers are offered at up to 20% off, along with cashback deals and EMI benefits for added value.

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    HP Laser Printers at 30% in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

    HP laser printers are designed for faster printing speeds and consistent text output, making them a solid choice for offices and higher volume printing tasks.

    During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, HP laser printers see discounts of up to 30%, combined with card based savings and monthly payment options.

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Canon Laser Printers at 44% during Amazon Sale 2026

    Canon laser printers deliver crisp text quality and dependable performance, suitable for professional environments and frequent document printing requirements.

    Amazon Sale 2026 features Canon laser printers with discounts reaching 44%, helping buyers save more through ongoing sale offers and banking benefits.

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Brother Laser Printers at 30% in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

    Brother laser printers are valued for durability and efficient performance, making them suitable for offices that require reliable and consistent printing output.

    The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 offers Brother laser printers at up to 30% off, along with added savings through cashback deals and EMI facilities.

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Similar articles for you

    Coloured printer for home use in 2026, these are the ones I’d actually pick for every print job at home

    Printers on sale online: Check out top 10 picks for home and office

    I needed an all-in-one printer for my home office; these 10 are my options

    FAQs
    Inkjet printers suit home use better due to lower upfront cost and stronger colour printing for photos and school work.
    Laser printers cost more initially, but toner lasts longer and reduces overall printing costs over time.
    Yes, ink cartridges can dry or clog when left unused for long periods, affecting print quality.
    Laser printers are significantly faster, especially when printing large volumes of text documents.
    Yes, inkjet printers handle everyday documents well, though text may not look as sharp as laser prints.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

    News/Technology/Inkjet Vs Laser Printers: Which Type Makes More Sense For Home Or Office?
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes