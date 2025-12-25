Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
I needed an all-in-one printer for my home office; these 10 are my options

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 03:00 pm IST

All-in-one printers offer reliable print, scan and copy functions. Check out these options with sharp quality, easy connectivity and efficient performance for daily use.

Product Rating Price

Best overall

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles for Home and Office View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

CHECK DETAILS

Ink tank printer

HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer, Scanner, Copier- High Capacity Tank with Automatic Ink Sensor, Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

CHECK DETAILS

Canon PIXMA MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Printer View Details checkDetails

CHECK DETAILS

Fast print speed

HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer | 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle | 1+1 Year Extended Warranty on Registration| Up to 8000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints I Print,Scan & Copy for Office/Home View Details checkDetails

₹14,499

CHECK DETAILS

Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,799

CHECK DETAILS

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4770 All-in-one (Print, Scan, Copy) Wireless Inktank Printer with ADF and Fax View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

CHECK DETAILS

HP Smart Tank 584 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer |1+1 Year Extended Warranty on Registration| Up to 4000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints I Print,Scan & Copy for Home/Office View Details checkDetails

₹13,989

CHECK DETAILS

Epson Colour Ecotank L3210 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer, Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,000

CHECK DETAILS

Large ink tank

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3730 All-in-One (Print, Scan, Copy) Wireless Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

CHECK DETAILS

Brother Ink Tank DCP-T236 (New Launch) All in One (Print Scan Copy) Color Home Printer, 27/11 PPM BK/CL, 150 Sheet Paper Tray, Print Upto 7.5K Pages in Black & 5K in Color Each (CMY),Free Installation View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

CHECK DETAILS
An all-in-one printer is a versatile companion for both home and office, combining printing, scanning and copying in a single device. Instead of juggling multiple machines, this single unit streamlines tasks, saves space and simplifies everyday work. Whether you are producing school assignments, office reports or family photos, a good all-in-one printer balances quality with convenience.

Versatile printers that handle every task.
Versatile printers that handle every task.

Modern models also support wireless printing, mobile app connectivity and automatic duplexing, making them more efficient than ever. This list highlights the all-in-one printers that come with all of these important features for a range of users.

MegaTank ink system delivers up to 7,700 black and 8,100 colour pages from one set of bottles, making Canon PIXMA G3000 the perfect Christmas gift for budget-conscious families, printing holiday cards and photos year-round. WiFi connectivity enables wireless printing from phones, laptops, or tablets anywhere in the home or office. The compact all-in-one design handles print, scan, and copy tasks effortlessly with high-quality colour output. Spill-free ink bottles ensure mess-free refills, while borderless photo printing creates stunning gifts. Two extra black ink bottles extend usage for heavy document needs.

Specifications

Print Yield
7,700 Black / 8,100 Colour
Connectivity
WiFi, USB
Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Ink
MegaTank Bottles
Paper Tray
100 Sheets

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Massive ink yield saves money long-term.

affiliate-tick

Easy wireless printing from all devices.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slower print speeds for photos.

affiliate-cross

No automatic document feeder.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its low running costs and sharp prints for home use. Some note setup takes time but love the ink economy.

Why choose this product?

Gift the Canon G3000 for incredible ink savings, vibrant holiday prints, and reliable wireless performance perfect for family sharing.

Auto duplex printing saves paper automatically, while HP Smart Tank 670's high-capacity tanks produce 8,000 black and 6,000 colour pages—an ideal Christmas gift for students and offices tackling double-sided reports and invitations. WiFi and HP Smart app enable mobile printing with automatic ink level alerts. The stylish multicolour design includes a scanner and a copier for complete document workflows. Self-healing WiFi maintains connections during busy holiday gatherings.

Specifications

Print Yield
8,000 Black / 6,000 Colour
Feature
Auto Duplex Printing
Connectivity
WiFi, Bluetooth
Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Speed
15 ipm Black / 9 ipm Color

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Automatic two-sided printing.

affiliate-tick

Smart app with ink monitoring.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher initial cost.

affiliate-cross

Occasional WiFi dropouts.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love duplex convenience and print quality. Some mention app setup issues but praise long-term savings.

Why choose this product?

Choose HP Smart Tank 670 for paper-saving duplex, mobile printing ease, and holiday-ready high-volume output.

Affordable cartridge-based printing makes Canon PIXMA MG2577s a perfect entry-level Christmas gift for casual home users printing recipes, worksheets, and occasional photos. Compact design fits any desk while delivering sharp text and vibrant colours through a hybrid ink system. WiFi connectivity supports AirPrint and Mopria for seamless smartphone printing. Borderless 4x6 photo printing creates heartfelt holiday gifts from family memories without a premium cost.

Specifications

Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Connectivity
WiFi, USB
Ink
PG-545/CL-546 Cartridges
Print Resolution
4800 x 1200 dpi
Paper Size
A4, Photo 4x6

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Budget-friendly cartridges.

affiliate-tick

Excellent photo quality.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Frequent ink replacements.

affiliate-cross

No duplex printing.

Why choose this product?

Gift MG2577s for crisp documents and beautiful holiday photos at unbeatable starter pricing.

Up to 8,000 black and 6,000 colour pages from included ink makes HP Smart Tank 580 an ideal Christmas present for small businesses printing invoices and marketing materials. One extra black bottle and a 1+1-year warranty ensure long-term reliability. WiFi setup through the HP Smart app supports print, scan, and copy from anywhere. High page yield eliminates frequent refills during busy holiday seasons. Borderless printing creates professional cards and flyers effortlessly.

Specifications

Print Yield
8,000 Black / 6,000 Colour
Warranty
1+1 Years
Connectivity
WiFi, USB
Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Extra
1 Black Ink Bottle

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Massive initial ink supply.

affiliate-tick

Extended warranty coverage.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Bulkier than cartridge models.

affiliate-cross

Slower colour printing.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate ink longevity and print quality. Minor complaints about scan quality but excellent value overall.

Why choose this product?

Perfect gift for high-volume home offices with included ink and extended warranty protection.

Spill-free EcoTank system yields 8,100 black and 6,500 colour pages, positioning Epson L3252 as an economical Christmas gift for students printing assignments and families creating holiday crafts. WiFi Direct enables direct smartphone printing without a router. Compact black design fits study desks while handling print, scan, and copy duties. The Epson Smart Panel app simplifies operation across devices. Heat-free technology ensures safe, reliable performance for daily use.

Specifications

Print Yield
8,100 Black / 6,500 Colour
Connectivity
WiFi Direct, USB
Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Speed
10 ipm Black / 5 ipm Colour
Technology
Heat-Free

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Extremely low cost-per-page.

affiliate-tick

Direct mobile printing.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No duplex capability.

affiliate-cross

Basic scan resolution.

Why choose this product?

Choose L3252 for whisper-quiet operation, massive ink savings, and wireless convenience, perfect for students.

Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) scans multi-page holiday menus and reports quickly on Canon G4770, making it a premium Christmas gift for busy professionals. Fax capability handles business communications while MegaTank yields 7,600 black pages. Wireless printing from multiple devices plus Ethernet ensures office reliability. Flatbed scanner captures photos perfectly for custom calendars. ADF supports a 20-page capacity for efficient batch processing during peak seasons.

Specifications

Functions
Print, Scan, Copy, Fax
Capacity
ADF 20 Pages
Print Yield
7,600 Black
Connectivity
WiFi, Ethernet, USB
Paper Tray
250 Sheets

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Multi-function office powerhouse.

affiliate-tick

Large paper capacity.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher price point.

affiliate-cross

Larger footprint.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love ADF convenience and fax feature. Some note slower warm-up time but excellent for offices.

Why choose this product?

Gift G4770 for professional ADF scanning, fax capability, and high-volume wireless printing.

Compact design with 4,000 black and 6,000 colour page yield makes HP Smart Tank 584 a perfect space-saving Christmas gift for apartments, printing recipes and schoolwork. 1+1 year warranty provides peace of mind. Voice-activated printing through Alexa adds modern convenience. High-quality colour output handles holiday cards beautifully. Simple ink bottle refilling prevents mess during family crafting sessions. WiFi connectivity ensures printing from any room.

Specifications

Print Yield
4,000 Black / 6,000 Color
Warranty
1+1 Years
Connectivity
WiFi, Voice Print
Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Size
Compact Design

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Alexa voice printing.

affiliate-tick

Space-efficient footprint.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Lower black yield than 580.

affiliate-cross

No duplex option.

Why choose this product?

Choose 584 for voice control, compact size, and reliable performance in smaller living spaces.

Ultra-compact footprint perfect for student desks, Epson L3210 delivers 4,500 black and 7,500 colour pages as an economical Christmas gift for assignment printing. Individual ink tanks enable targeted replacement. Borderless photo printing creates personalised gifts from smartphone photos. Simple operation suits all ages while maintaining sharp text quality. EcoTank reliability ensures consistent performance throughout the school year and holidays. WiFi connectivity is optional through print apps.

Specifications

Print Yield
4,500 Black / 7,500 Colour
Design
Ultra Compact
Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Ink
Individual Tanks
Size
A4 Compact

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Desk-friendly small size.

affiliate-tick

Good photo printing.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Manual duplex only.

affiliate-cross

No wireless standard.

Why choose this product?

Ideal starter printer for students with a space-saving design and an economical ink system.

A two-year warranty provides long-term reliability on the Canon G3730, making it a confidence-inspiring Christmas gift for new homeowners. MegaTank system yields 6,000 black and 7,700 colour pages for greeting cards and documents. Wireless printing supports multiple users simultaneously. High page yield eliminates ink worries during first-year move-in printing needs. Sharp 4,800 dpi resolution produces professional documents and vibrant photos for housewarming announcements.

Specifications

Warranty
2 Years
Print Yield
6,000 Black / 7,700 Colour
Connectivity
Wireless
Resolution
4,800 dpi
Functions
Print, Scan, Copy

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Extended 2-year coverage.

affiliate-tick

Simultaneous device printing.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No ADF functionality.

affiliate-cross

Moderate print speeds.

Why choose this product?

Gift G3730 for worry-free 2-year warranty and high-yield printing perfect for new households.

27 ppm black print speed powers through holiday bulk printing on the Brother DCP-T236, making it an ideal Christmas gift for event organisers. A 150-sheet tray and a 7,500-page black/5,000-page colour yield handle invitations efficiently. Free installation service ensures setup perfection. New launch technology includes improved ink flow, preventing clogs. Print, scan, and copy functions support a complete workflow for personalised gifts and party materials. Flatbed scanner preserves family photos beautifully.​

Specifications

Print Speed
27/11 ppm B/C
Tray
150 Sheets
Yield
7,500 Black / 5,000 Colour
Service
Free Installation
Functions
Print, Scan, Copy

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Lightning-fast print speeds.

affiliate-tick

Professional installation included.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Larger office-style design.

affiliate-cross

Higher initial investment.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love speed and capacity. Some note learning curve but praise installation service quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose DCP-T236 for professional speeds, massive capacity, and hassle-free setup service.

Reasons to consider when buying an all-in-one printer

  • Multifunction convenience: Print, scan and copy without separate machines, saving space and setup time.
  • Wireless connectivity: Easy printing from phones and laptops via Wi-Fi, AirPrint or apps.
  • Print quality: Sharp text and vivid photos bring projects and memories to life.
  • Cost efficiency: Models with refillable tanks or economical cartridges lower long-term costs.
  • Automatic features: Duplex printing and intuitive touch controls enhance daily ease of use.

Are all-in-one printers good for both home and office use?

Yes, they suit both environments as they handle documents, photos and office tasks efficiently. Their multifunction design adapts to varied needs without needing separate devices, saving space and effort.

Do all-in-one printers cost more to run?

Running costs depend on ink or toner type and how often you print. Models with refillable ink tanks or high-capacity cartridges often offer better value over time than traditional cartridges.

Are wireless features useful in all-in-one printers?

Absolutely, wireless printing means you can send print jobs directly from phones, tablets or laptops anywhere in range. Many models also offer cloud printing and direct scanning to devices for added convenience.

Top 3 features of best all in one printers

All in one printerPrint YieldConnectivityKey Feature
Canon G30007,700/8,100WiFi2 Extra Black Bottles
HP Smart Tank 6708,000/6,000WiFi/BTAuto Duplex
Canon MG2577sCartridgeWiFiPhoto Printing
HP Smart Tank 5808,000/6,000WiFi1+1 Year
Epson L32528,100/6,500WiFi DirectHeat-Free Tech
Canon G47707,600 BlackWiFi/EthernetADF + Fax
HP Smart Tank 5844,000/6,000WiFi/AlexaVoice Printing
Epson L32104,500/7,500USB/AppUltra Compact
Canon G37306,000/7,700Wireless2 Years
Brother DCP-T2367,500/5,000USB27 ppm Speed

  • Do all-in-one printers support mobile printing?

    Yes, most current models support mobile printing via Wi-Fi, AirPrint or manufacturer apps. This makes printing from phones and tablets very straightforward.

  • Can all-in-one printers handle photos?

    Many offer photo print modes and higher colour resolution for crisp images. Check supported paper sizes to match your photo printing needs.

  • Is scanning quality good on these printers?

    Yes, most models deliver clear scans suitable for documents and images. Higher resolution scanners capture fine details and colours accurately.

  • Do all-in-one printers require professional setup?

    Basic setup is usually user-friendly with on-screen guidance. Assistance is useful for network or advanced configuration, but everyday setup is quick and simple.

  • Are there budget all-in-one printers that perform well?

    Yes, several affordable models provide reliable performance for everyday tasks. Look for features like refillable tanks and wireless support for better long-term value.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / I needed an all-in-one printer for my home office; these 10 are my options
