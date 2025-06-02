Instagram app for Apple iPad is in the works, likely to launch this year- Report

Meta launched a dedicated WhatsApp app for Apple iPads last week, providing users with all the latest features. Now, the company is working on developing an Instagram app for iPads. As of now, the company is testing the app, and it may launch later this year. The Instagram and WhatsApp apps for iPad have been a constant request from iPad users. Now, after years of providing support to Android and iOS, the popular social media app is finally coming to iPadOS. This move would be welcomed by many, since users rely on iPads for their visual content editing and posting. An iPad version will make things easy for content creators and influencers to directly post content on the Instagram app. Meta may launch the Instagram app for iPads this year, here’s what you need to know.(Unsplash)

Instagram app for iPad

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Meta is developing the Instagram app for iPad, and it may launch by this year “if all goes to plan”. Reportedly, the iPadOS version of Instagram is currently being tested by Meta employees. Previously, it has been suggested that Meta has faced several challenges in developing an Instagram app, such as app optimisation, layout, images, and other interface-related issues for a bigger screen. Now, they see have overcome these critical issues, and are now actively testing for the Instagram app launch this year.

But why is Meta suddenly building a native iPad version for its apps? Well, reports suggest two major factors. Firstly, TikTok is under the watch of the US government, and it may face a ban in the country for security reasons. Secondly, the ongoing US traffic war may have also caused the sudden change in plans. However, it should also be noted that the iPad version of the Meta app will increase the user base globally. It's unclear if Threads will also get an iPad version in the future or not.

Now, we simply have to wait for confirmation and the launch announcement for an Instagram app for iPad. Previously, Meta hinted towards the launch of the WhatsApp app for iPads on X (formerly Twitter), now we could get similar hints while the Instagram launch for iPads.

