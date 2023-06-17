Instagram begins rolling out Channels feature globally

Instagram has started rolling out its Channels feature globally, with Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of its parent company Meta Platforms, making the announcement in this regard.

Instagram Channels is now available globally

“Today we're expanding Instagram broadcast channels globally, giving millions of creators a new way to directly engage with their followers at scale in real time. We're excited to see what creators around the world do with broadcast channels,” the photo and video-sharing service announced separately on its official blog on Thursday.

First announced in February, the feature, until now, was available only to select users and creators.

Upcoming features

The social network also announced new and upcoming abilities to make Channels ‘even more fun and interactive.’

(1.) The ability for creators to use question prompts ,and a dedicated channels tab in the inbox.

(2.) Collaborators to help people invite fellow creators to participate in a broadcast channel.

(3.) Setting an expiration date and time on a channel, adding a moderator to help manage members, and sharing a link/preview to Stories to encourage followers to join.

What is Channels?

According to Instagram, Channels is a ‘public, one-to-many messaging tool’ with which people can directly engage with their followers at scale. With it, creators can use text, photo, video, voice notes and polls to keep followers in the know about the latest updates and behind-the-scene moments.

