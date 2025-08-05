Instagram unveils new analytics to help creators track what works and why

Instagram is rolling out new analytics features to give content creators clearer insight into how their posts perform and how audiences interact with them. The Meta-owned platform announced that these updates aim to help creators understand audience behaviour at a more detailed level, including the timing and type of engagement on individual posts. Instagram introduces new tools to help creators track engagement, post performance, and audience growth more accurately.(Pexels)

Detailed Insights on Reels and Carousels

One of the major additions is Reel Like Insights, which lets users see the exact second a viewer liked a video. This is visualised through an interactive chart that helps pinpoint moments that captured attention. Alongside this, the analytics section will display other engagement metrics such as likes, shares, saves, comments, and the total number of accounts that interacted with the Reel.

Also read: Xiaomi Unveils New AI Voice Model to Boost Auto, Home Tech

Instagram also launched Carousel Like Insights, which functions similarly but applies to photo carousel posts. This tool shows which slide in a carousel led someone to like the post. A pie chart breaks down interaction data between followers and non-followers, and it highlights which individual slides received the most likes.

In a shift from account-wide analytics, Instagram now allows creators to access post-specific demographic insights. Previously, creators could only view general demographic data such as age, country, and gender across their entire account. With the new update, the same information is now available for individual posts and Reels, giving a clearer picture of which segments of an audience respond to specific content.

Also read: How to quietly limit someone on Instagram without blocking, unfollowing, or causing drama

Insights on Follower Growth

Instagram has also upgraded its Followers insights section. Creators can now identify the exact content, both Reels and posts, that has contributed most to follower growth. This section displays metrics on new follows, unfollows, and overall growth trends over a selected period. This breakdown helps creators understand which content types are driving audience expansion.

Also read: Gaming mouse maker infected users with malware for weeks, then quietly replaced files without warning

The final addition is an updated Viewers metric, which Instagram says will soon replace the “Accounts Reached” measurement. This new metric will reflect total engagement more comprehensively. It will categorise interactions by content type, offering a clearer picture of what drives activity on the platform.

These features are being gradually rolled out to users globally and are part of Instagram’s ongoing efforts to offer creators more actionable data to refine their content strategies.

Mobile finder: iPhone 16 LATEST price, specs and all details