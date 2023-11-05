close_game
News / Technology / Instagram users can now display song lyrics in Reels. Here's how to use it

Instagram users can now display song lyrics in Reels. Here's how to use it

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 05, 2023 01:19 PM IST

The feature is similar to the one already available for Instagram Stories.

Instagram, the photo and video-sharing platform owned by Meta Platforms, is getting a feature that will allow users to add lyrics to their Reels.

The feature is similar to the one already available for Instagram Stories (Image courtesy: Instagram)
The feature is similar to the one already available for Instagram Stories (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Adam Mosseri, who heads Instagram at the Mark Zuckerberg-helmed social media giant, took to his Broadcast Channel to announce the update.

“New feature alert. We are rolling out a way to add song lyrics when editing your Reels. We have seen people manually add lyrics to Reels, so hope this makes it easier to use music to express yourself. Working on more updates to get creative on Reels, stay tuned,” Mosseri noted.

The feature is similar to one that is already available for Instagram Stories, he added.

Steps to add lyrics to Instagram Reels

(1.) First, go to the Instagram app, followed by tapping the ‘Reels’ icon at the bottom of the screen.

(2.) Click on the ‘Music’ icon on the top of the screen; then, choose a song from the library or your own audio.

(3.) Tap on the ‘Lyrics’ icon at the bottom and choose a font and a colour for the text.

(4.) Drag the text to the desired position and, using the slider, select the portion or part of the lyrics you want to display.

(5.) Tap on the ‘Done’ button and edit and share the Reel as usual.

