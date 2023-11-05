Instagram users can now display song lyrics in Reels. Here's how to use it

Instagram, the photo and video-sharing platform owned by Meta Platforms, is getting a feature that will allow users to add lyrics to their Reels. The feature is similar to the one already available for Instagram Stories (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Adam Mosseri, who heads Instagram at the Mark Zuckerberg-helmed social media giant, took to his Broadcast Channel to announce the update.

“New feature alert. We are rolling out a way to add song lyrics when editing your Reels. We have seen people manually add lyrics to Reels, so hope this makes it easier to use music to express yourself. Working on more updates to get creative on Reels, stay tuned,” Mosseri noted.

The feature is similar to one that is already available for Instagram Stories, he added.

Steps to add lyrics to Instagram Reels

(1.) First, go to the Instagram app, followed by tapping the ‘Reels’ icon at the bottom of the screen.

(2.) Click on the ‘Music’ icon on the top of the screen; then, choose a song from the library or your own audio.

(3.) Tap on the ‘Lyrics’ icon at the bottom and choose a font and a colour for the text.

(4.) Drag the text to the desired position and, using the slider, select the portion or part of the lyrics you want to display.

(5.) Tap on the ‘Done’ button and edit and share the Reel as usual.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail