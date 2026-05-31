Intex Thriller 1300 review: A party speaker that puts bass before flashy design

Party speakers are often judged by one thing before anything else: how much bass they can deliver. Everything else comes later. The Intex Thriller 1300 understands that very well. This is not a speaker designed for casual background listening or a quiet evening at home. It is built for people who want their music to be felt as much as heard.

Intex Thriller 1300 is built for bass lovers

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Priced at ₹30,999, the Intex Thriller 1300 enters a segment where buyers expect powerful sound, plenty of features, and enough output to keep a party going for hours. After spending some time with it, what stood out to me wasn't just the sheer volume it can produce, but the fact that Intex has managed to pack in a surprisingly complete package without pushing the price too high.

Built to handle the party

The Thriller 1300 is not a small speaker by any means, and its size becomes apparent the moment you take it out of the box. A large part of that comes down to the massive 10 inch woofer sitting inside, accompanied by additional drivers that help deliver the speaker's powerful output.

Despite being made from polycarbonate, the overall build quality feels sturdy. The exterior has a rugged, grainy texture that not only looks durable but also gives the speaker a sturdy feel. It may not be the most stylish party speaker on the market, but it certainly feels like one that is built to last.

The weight is substantial, but thankfully Intex has made moving the speaker much easier. The built in wheels and retractable trolley handle allow you to move the speaker around without much effort, while the additional carrying handles on top are useful whenever you need to lift it over stairs or place it somewhere the wheels cannot reach. Considering the size and weight of the unit, these thoughtful additions make a noticeable difference in day to day use.

Features that add convenience

One area where the Thriller 1300 genuinely impressed me was the number of accessories and features included in the package. Many speakers in this price range focus entirely on the hardware and leave out smaller conveniences.

Intex Thriller 1300 controls and features

The speaker ships with two wireless microphones and a remote control. The microphones make it easy to turn any gathering into a karaoke session, while the remote means you don't have to walk over to the speaker every time you want to make adjustments.

Connectivity is equally comprehensive; you get Bluetooth, AUX, FM and USB port. During my testing, Bluetooth connectivity remained stable and pairing was quick and hassle free. Switching between different input sources is also easy, making the overall experience feel user friendly.

Sound that prioritises bass

The biggest reason to consider the Thriller 1300 is undoubtedly its sound performance. The large 10 inch woofer immediately sets it apart from many competing speakers in this price range, and the difference becomes obvious as soon as the music starts playing.

Bass is the defining characteristic here. The low frequencies are powerful enough to be felt throughout the room, and in some situations, throughout the entire house. For apartment living, it almost feels excessive because reaching even half of the available volume is enough to fill the space with sound.

What I appreciated most is that the speaker doesn't force a single sound profile on you. Intex allows independent control over both bass and treble, giving you the flexibility to tune the sound according to your personal preference. If you enjoy heavy bass, the speaker is more than capable of delivering it. If you prefer a slightly more balanced sound signature, dialing things back is easy.

Enough battery for long parties

Battery life is rated at up to three hours, which might not sound particularly impressive at first glance. However, considering the size of the woofer and the amount of output this speaker is capable of producing, the figure starts to make a lot more sense.

I wasn't able to run the speaker continuously for the entire claimed duration during my testing, but based on my usage, the battery performance felt consistent with what Intex promises. Even if your event goes beyond that, you can simply connect the speaker to a power source and continue playing music without interruption, which reduces the importance of battery limitations in real world use.

Intex Thriller 1300 pros and cons

Pros

Powerful bass output

Excellent build quality with rugged design

Wheels and retractable handle make it easier to move around

Wide range of connectivity options

Includes two wireless microphones

Cons

Battery backup could be longer for outdoor events

No companion app or smart features

Should you buy it?

The Intex Thriller 1300 knows exactly what kind of audience it is targeting, and it delivers well on those expectations. It offers powerful sound, plenty of bass, useful accessories, strong connectivity options, and a rugged build that feels capable of handling regular use.

If your priority is deep bass, loud volume, and a speaker that can become the centre of a party, the Intex Thriller 1300 is easy to recommend. It may not be the most compact or stylish speaker around, but it delivers where it matters most, and for many buyers, that will be reason enough to put it at the top of their shortlist.

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