iOS 26 features revealed: What to expect on iPhone 16, iPhone 15 at WWDC25

Apple will finally commence the annual developer conference, the WWDC25, on June 9 at 10:30 PM IST. Today, Apple will officially introduce the new generation of OS updates across products that may include new user interface, features, Apple Intelligence advancements, and others. With the OS update, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also planning to rebrand the names for its operating system, therefore, iOS 19 will supposedly be known as iOS 26. As the Apple event is closing, many are curious about how their iPhone will change and what new features are coming. Thanks to the rumour mill, we have an idea about what Apple could introduce with the new iOS 26 and what’s new coming to our iPhones. Therefore, if you have been waiting for this day for a long time, then know how your iPhone will transform this year with iOS 26, or if Apple is planning a big AI upgrade. Apple to preview iOS 26 for iPhone today, know what's coming ahead of the Apple event.(Apple)

Also read: iPadOS 19 update: Apple to unveil redesigned Siri, menu bar and more at WWDC 2025

iOS 26: New upgrades coming to iPhone

Major UI overhaul: Apple is reportedly to introduce a redesigned user interface for iPhone with iOS 26, which is codenamed Solarium. Over the past few weeks, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has shown encouragement about a refined UI that may resemble VisionOS. Reports also suggest that iOS 26 will be one of the biggest UI changes after iOS 7. The UI may include a translucent design with new icons, buttons, lock screen, notifications, and more.

Charging estimate on lock screen and AI battery-saving mode: Reports suggest that Apple may finally include a charging estimate indicator on the lock screen, allowing users to see how much time their iPhone will take to charge. Additionally, iPhones are also rumoured to get a new AI-powered battery-saving mode that will analyse the usage to manage when and how to reduce power consumption. In simpler terms, users will get a personalised battery management function with battery-saving mode.

Also read: iPhone 17e is already in planning for 2026 launch- Here’s what Apple may do

Apple Gaming app: Apple is also expected to announce a dedicated gaming app for iPhone. This new app will provide users with gaming insights such as achievements, leaderboards, player communication, and other information. This app will likely promote Apple Arcade and provide an enhanced gaming experience. This new gaming app could also make its way to iPads and Macs.

More Apple Intelligence: Lastly, the iOS 26 may include Apple Intelligence 2.0 with new and enhanced features. This year, compatible iPhones may get Siri’s AI upgrades, Google Gemini support, alongside ChatGPT, a new AI-powered Calendar app, AI translate messages, and other upgrades. However, iOS 26 is not expected to be a major AI upgrade, but we can expect some improvements.

Mobile Finder: Apple iPhone 17 LATEST specs, features, and price