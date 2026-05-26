iPads still dominate one thing in 2026 and Android tablets still cannot match it

Android tablets vs iPads is a long-running comparison, and it always boils down to this: if you want performance, go for an iPad, and if you want value for money, then go for an Android tablet. But in 2026, most Android tablets like the OnePlus Pad 3 offer flagship-level performance without flagship-level pricing.

Android tablets are closer to the iPad experience than ever in 2026. (AI Generated)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Now the real question is experience. The perception has always been that the iPad delivers a better overall experience than an Android tablet. Let’s see if that still holds true in 2026, and if you should go for the more open Android experience or stay inside Apple’s walled garden.

Tablets don't feel cheap anymore

Most tablets coming out in late 2025 and early 2026 feature premium build quality. Even tablets like Samsung’s Tab S10 and Tab S11 series are IP68 rated, which is something you barely see on tablets. Even budget tablets from Xiaomi, OnePlus and other brands now come with metal builds and super thin designs.

The budget models may not be in the same territory as an iPad, but the mid-range and premium Android tablets can easily offer about the same build quality and in-hand feel as an iPad. So you can remove any doubts about build quality or design while picking an Android tablet in 2026.

The software gap is shrinking

Software is one of the biggest reasons people choose Apple over Android because the iPad experience is more consistent and the software support lasts much longer than most Android tablets in the market. Last year, with the release of iPadOS 26, Apple shrank the gap even further by adding floating window support to iPads, which used to be one of the biggest USPs of Android tablets.

The other side of this debate is app experience because Apple is still doing much better than Android in this segment. The irony is that even some of Google’s own apps work better on iPads than on Android tablets. Apple also has a much bigger library of creative apps that professionals actually use. Final Cut Pro is now available on iPads, and it remains one of the most popular video editing software options out there.

Even though Android tablets can offer floating windows, desktop modes and faster hardware in some cases, they still lack the same level of creative software support as the iPad. So even in 2026, if you want a more refined and productivity-focused tablet with access to a wide range of professional creative apps, the iPad still makes more sense.

The ecosystem advantage

When we talk about ecosystem, Apple still seems to be leading, but brands like Samsung are now offering something very similar. Samsung now has almost the same type of ecosystem Apple offers, including laptops, smartphones, tablets and accessories that work together seamlessly.

During the Galaxy Book6 Pro review and got the chance to properly experience Samsung’s ecosystem. Honestly, I was surprised by how close it feels to Apple’s ecosystem in day-to-day usage.

Now, which ecosystem experience is actually better between Samsung and Apple is still debatable, but the important thing is that Android tablet users now also get access to a proper ecosystem experience. At the same time, your decision mostly depends on which devices you already own because realistically, nobody is going to switch their entire ecosystem overnight. It is expensive on both sides.

Flagship performance is not iPad exclusive anymore

This is probably the biggest change in 2026. For years, iPads dominated this category because Apple Silicon was simply way ahead of Android tablets. But now, tablets like the OnePlus Pad 3, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and other flagship Android tablets are offering performance that is good enough for almost everything.

But again, raw benchmark numbers are no longer the main issue here. The real difference is optimisation. iPads still feel slightly more polished during long-term usage, especially with heavy creative workloads. Apps are better optimised, animations are more consistent and developers still prioritise iPadOS for professional apps.

So if your main focus is just power, Android tablets are finally at the same level. But if you care more about how that performance is utilised through apps and software optimisation, the iPad still has an edge in 2026.

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FAQs Are Android tablets finally as good as iPads in 2026? Premium Android tablets are now much closer to iPads in performance, build quality and features. The biggest remaining difference is still app optimisation and software polish.

Which is better for students in 2026: iPad or Android tablet? Android tablets offer better value for money, while iPads are better for creative work, note-taking apps and long-term software support.

Do Android tablets still lag behind iPads in apps? Yes, especially in professional creative apps. iPads still have better optimised apps and a stronger library for video editing, drawing and music production.

Is the Samsung ecosystem really comparable to Apple’s ecosystem? Samsung now offers a much more complete ecosystem experience with Galaxy phones, tablets, laptops and accessories working together smoothly, though Apple still feels more refined overall.

Should you buy an Android tablet or an iPad in 2026? It depends on your priorities. Choose Android for flexibility and value, while iPads still make more sense for creative professionals and users invested in Apple’s ecosystem.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.