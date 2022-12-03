Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / iPhone 13 price cut: Phone listed at 69,900 on Flipkart, buy it for 43,499

iPhone 13 price cut: Phone listed at 69,900 on Flipkart, buy it for 43,499

technology
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 08:22 AM IST

The offer is applicable on iPhone 13's base variant, which comes with a maximum storage capacity of 128GB.

Apple launched the new iPhone 13 smartphones n September 2021. (AP)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Apple's iPhone 13, which debuted in September last year, is available at a massive price cut on Flipkart. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, iPhone 13 is listed at a maximum retail price (MRP) of 69,900 on the e-commerce site. However, you can purchase it a total discount of 26,401.

iPhone 13 price cut

As per Live Hindustan, customers get 3,901 off on the device, which means the price gets reduced to 65,999. In addition to this, they can exchange an old phone for the incoming iPhone, and save 22,500 more. Therefore, the final reduced cost is 43,499, and the total discount is 26,401.

However, it should be noted that the discount is applicable on the base variant, which has maximum storage capacity of 128GB. Also, the exchange bonus will depend on the condition of the old device being exchanged, as well as its brand and model. You should also check if the exchange offer is available in your area or not.

Basic features of Apple's iPhone 13

iPhone 13 is equipped with the company's A15 Bionic chipset, which powers iPhone 14 as well. It has a 6.1-inch super retina XDR screen, as well as a long battery life. For photography, there is a 12MP selfie camera at the front; on the back, there is a dual camera setup, also of 12MP.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

HT News Desk

Topics
apple inc. flipkart
