Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / iPhone 14 available at ‘lowest-ever’ price of 34,000. Check details

iPhone 14 available at ‘lowest-ever’ price of 34,000. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 28, 2023 04:27 PM IST

At present, the smartphone, launched in September last year, has an MRP of ₹79,900.

Launched in September last year, Apple iPhone 14’s current maximum retail price (MRP) in India is 79,900. Customers can, however, buy iPhone 14 for only 34,000. Difficult to believe, right? Read on for details.

Apple launched iPhone 14 in September last year.

How to get iPhone 14 for 34,000?

For this, customers must visit the official website of Unicorn Store, an Apple-authorised reseller of iPhones in India. Here, the smartphone is listed at 69,513, which is an instant discount of 10,387 or 13% on the original MRP. On this reduced price, you get to save 4,000 by using HDFC Bank cards to make the payment. This brings down the device’s cost to 65,513.

Then, on this reduced cost, you save 6,000 by availing an exchange discount under which you swap an old handset for the incoming iPhone 14. In addition to this, buyers save up to 25,000 by swapping the old phone for the new one.

By availing each offer, therefore, customers get the smartphone for 34,513, a discount of 45,387 or 57% on the MRP. It should, however, be noted that the actual exchange value depends on the model and condition of the device being given away; the newer the model, the higher the exchange value.

Apple iPhone 14: Features

(1.) It comes powered by the in-house A15 bionic chipset, which can be paired with the 128 GB, 256 GB, and the 256 GB storage options.

(2.) It is resistant to spills and splashes and shielded from damages by a ceramic shield.

(3.) iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, with a resolution of 2,532*1,170 pixels.

(4.) At the back, there is a 12 MP sensor, which is paired with an ultra-wide sensor, also 12 MP.

(5.) The colour options available are Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product Red, Blue, and the recently-introduced Yellow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
apple inc.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP