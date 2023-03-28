iPhone 14 available at ‘lowest-ever’ price of 34,000. Check details

Launched in September last year, Apple iPhone 14’s current maximum retail price (MRP) in India is ₹79,900. Customers can, however, buy iPhone 14 for only ₹34,000. Difficult to believe, right? Read on for details.

How to get iPhone 14 for ₹34,000?

For this, customers must visit the official website of Unicorn Store, an Apple-authorised reseller of iPhones in India. Here, the smartphone is listed at ₹69,513, which is an instant discount of ₹10,387 or 13% on the original MRP. On this reduced price, you get to save ₹4,000 by using HDFC Bank cards to make the payment. This brings down the device’s cost to ₹65,513.

Then, on this reduced cost, you save ₹6,000 by availing an exchange discount under which you swap an old handset for the incoming iPhone 14. In addition to this, buyers save up to ₹25,000 by swapping the old phone for the new one.

By availing each offer, therefore, customers get the smartphone for ₹34,513, a discount of ₹45,387 or 57% on the MRP. It should, however, be noted that the actual exchange value depends on the model and condition of the device being given away; the newer the model, the higher the exchange value.

Apple iPhone 14: Features

(1.) It comes powered by the in-house A15 bionic chipset, which can be paired with the 128 GB, 256 GB, and the 256 GB storage options.

(2.) It is resistant to spills and splashes and shielded from damages by a ceramic shield.

(3.) iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, with a resolution of 2,532*1,170 pixels.

(4.) At the back, there is a 12 MP sensor, which is paired with an ultra-wide sensor, also 12 MP.

(5.) The colour options available are Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product Red, Blue, and the recently-introduced Yellow.

