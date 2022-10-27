Apple working to address iPhone 14 Pro supply shortage, says union minister

Apple iPhone Pro is facing supply constraints due to surge in demand and the technology giant is addressing the issues, minister of state for electronics and technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have spoken with Apple and they have said while iPhone14 demand is being met also with India production, the iphone14 pro demand has surged and is facing supply constraints which they are addressing (sic)”, the minister tweeted in response to a post flagging shortage of iPhone models in India.

The Twitter user had claimed that Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max versions have been out of stock since weeks in the Delhi-NCR but several private sellers were ready to sell it in black with all cash."Private sales are probably "alternate" supply channels", the minister added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There has been a surge in demand for the latest iPhone 14 series smartphones in India. The attractive deals and discounts offered on the new models also contributed to the surge in demand during the festive season.Last month, Apple had said it would start manufacturing iPhone 14 smartphones in India, days after the mega launch at ‘Far Out’ event on September 7.During the ‘Far Out’ event, the Cupertino-based technology giant had launched its latest series of iPhone models which includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Recently, market research firm TrendForce said that Apple is reducing the production of iPhone 14 Plus and boosting the output of iPhone 14 Pro due to lukewarm demand of the mid-range model.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to trade analysts, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max versions were selling at a brisk pace as the demand for the base model has been ‘underwhelming’, Reuters reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON