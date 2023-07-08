Meet the world's most expensive iPhone, costlier than a Lamborghini Huracan Evo

A model of the iPhone 14 pro max could be Apple’s priciest phone yet, as it costs approximately ₹5 crore. Termed as Diamond Snowflake, the expensive variant has been designed by Caviar. Interestingly, a Lamborghini Huracan Evo is cheaper than this iPhone as the supercar is currently available in India for ₹3.7 crore.

The exorbitant price of the exclusive device can be attributed to a centrepiece pendant made of platinum and white gold on the backplate. (Caviar)

Only three pieces of this limited edition phone - customised in collaboration with British jewellery brand Graff - are currently available. Prior to the Snowflake variant, the iPhone 14 Pro Max was Apple's most expensive phone, costing ₹1,27,999 in India.

Why is it so expensive?

The exorbitant price of the exclusive device can be attributed to a centrepiece pendant made of platinum and white gold on the backplate. The ornamental design worth ₹62 lakh is also studded with round and marquise-cut diamonds. The backplate, crafted with 18k white gold, displays an exquisite pattern of 570 diamonds.

The diamond encrusted iPhone can be bought from the official website of Caviar. Carrying a one-year warranty, the delivery is reportedly done by a "mailing service used by a lot of corporations for sending packages and correspondence abroad."

iPhone 14 and 15

Apple had launched the iPhone 14 in September last year. It is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset which is paired with 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB storage options. It is equipped with a 12MP primary sensor at the back paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor.

Under its ‘Back to Campus’ offer, Flipkart is offering the 128GB model at a discounted price of ₹68,999. It is ₹10,901 less than the original price of ₹79,900.

While Apple iPhone 15 launch is months away, reports emerged last week about iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus coming in a new green colour option, as per 9to5 Mac.

