Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro to be available in these colour options

The Apple iPhone 15 launch is months away, but the rumours around the most-anticipated smartphone has taken the excitement to the next level. It is now reported that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will come in a new green colour option, 9to5 Mac, a website tracking rumours around the Apple products, reported.



A new rumour from an account on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo claims that iPhone 15 Pro will come in crimson shade. This is the same account which had reported that the iPhone 14 Pro launched last year would come in a deep purple colour option.



This new account said that iPhone 15 Pro's crimson shade may be a little lighter than iPhone 14 Pro's deep purple colour. As per the report, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus' green colour will be reportedly close to the one of iPhone 11 and 12. Shoppers look at Apple Inc. iPhone products in Stockholm.(Bloomberg file)

In February this year, the website had reported that Apple is testing light blue and pink as the other colour options for the entry-level iPhone 15 models.

Before launch, the Cupertino-based tech behemoth tests multiple colours of the iPhone models.

Apple creates history

Recently, the Tim Cook-led iPhone maker became the first company in the world to reach a market value of $ 3 trillion. Apple's recent quarterly report in May had shown its revenue and profits beating analysts' expectations. Besides this, it reinforced its reputation as a safe investment during global economic uncertainty, Reuters reported.

