iPhone 15 rumored to introduce new Pink colour option: Here's what we know

Ahead of the highly anticipated Apple iPhone 15 release, which is still months away, speculations surrounding the upcoming smartphone have reached new heights. Recent reports indicate that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will introduce a fresh pink colour variant.

iPhone 13 comes in Pink colour(Apple)

According to renowned leaker ShrimpApplePro, the forthcoming iPhone 15 will be available in three additional colours: green, yellow, and pink. If accurate, the iPhone 15 lineup will feature a vibrant array of colours, including Midnight, Starlight, Green, Yellow, Pink, and Product(RED).

Earlier this month, too, it was rumoured that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would debut in a new green shade, while the iPhone 15 Pro would showcase a lighter crimson hue reminiscent of the deep purple colour of the iPhone 14 Pro. The green colour of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is said to be similar to the shade seen on the iPhone 11 and 12 models.

Prior to its launch, Apple typically tests various colour options for its iPhone models.

Anticipates specs of iPhone next line-up

Additionally, reports suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro will feature wider camera lenses and an enlarged microphone, potentially housing a 48 MP camera. The inclusion of a Sony IMX903 camera sensor is anticipated to enhance low-light photography capabilities and improve the overall photographic experience.

It is also said that Apple will introduce a USB-C port with this line-up.

