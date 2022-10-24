iPhone 15 Ultra to be lighter and tougher, thanks to new titanium body: Report

It's been more than a month since Apple upgraded its iPhone line-up with iPhone 14 series. But speculations have started making rounds about the features and design of the next iPhone series. Now a report from LiveMint has unveiled some features purportedly of ‘the most expensive smartphone of the next iPhone series’- iPhone 15 Ultra.

The forthcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is rumoured to be called the iPhone 15 Ultra, would sport a premium titanium body, according to a well-known tipster who goes by the name of LeaksApplePro. But like the iPhone 14 and Pro Max models, the iPhone 15 Pro variant may have a stainless steel body.

Prior to the release of the iPhone 14 series, there were rumours that the Pro models in this line-up would also have titanium bodies, but this did not happen. It is to be noted that titanium-built phones are extremely uncommon and will help to enhance the appearance of the next product. The next Apple iPhone 15 Ultra, if it comes in a titanium body, will feel more luxurious thanks to titanium, which makes the phone lighter, tougher, more scratch-resistant than steel.

According to other rumours, the Ultra model will have a USB Type-C port, a better front camera system, and a longer battery life. A speedier and more effective 3 nm chip is expected to power the next iPhone.

The iPhone 15 Ultra may also eventually feature the bump-free camera array and circular buttons that were slated for the iPhone 14 Pro. However, these are simply rumours, so certain specifications may end up changing.

With the 14 series, Apple replaced the previous “Mini” line-up with the new Plus model. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Retina display and is an expanded version of the iPhone 14. According to a report by The Information, Apple has, however, stopped making the smartphone.

The report states Apple is constantly evaluating the demand for the iPhone 14 Plus. It is said to have contacted at least one iPhone assembly partner to immediately cease the manufacturing of the iPhone 14 Plus. To reduce production by as much as 90%, the US-based company has also got in touch with two component suppliers. According to the report, there have been rumours that the iPhone 14 Plus is not as well-liked by customers as Apple had expected.

