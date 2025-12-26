iPhone 16 gets huge price cut ahead of New Year sales: Here's how much it costs now

If you’re planning to buy or upgrade to a new iPhone may find this a timely opportunity before the year ends. The price of the iPhone 16 has been slashed on Flipkart, bringing it well below its original launch price. The iPhone 16 remains a popular choice among consumers thanks to Apple’s commitment to long-term software support and reliable performance. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at how much you can save on your iPhone 16 purchase. The Apple iPhone 16 is now available at a discounted price on Flipkart. (Bloomberg)

iPhone 16 Price Drop

Flipkart has listed the iPhone 16 with 256GB internal storage at a reduced rate of Rs. 67,999. The device earlier carried a price tag of Rs. 89,900, which means buyers can save over Rs. 20,000 on the listed deal. In addition to this price cut, customers using an ICICI Bank credit card can receive an extra Rs. 2,000 off, further lowering the effective price. The device is available in five colour options: Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White.

Why You Should Consider the iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that uses Ceramic Shield glass for screen protection. The device is powered by Apple’s A18 processor along with a 5-core graphics unit. This combination will let you carry out daily tasks, use media, and play games without interruption. The handset runs on iOS 18 and can be upgraded to iOS 26.3, which features a new interface design. The model on sale includes 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

For photography, the iPhone 16 is equipped with two rear camera setup, which includes a 48MP main camera and a 12MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 12MP front camera. The iPhone 16 houses a 3,561mAh battery with 25W wireless MagSafe charging support.

In short, with the reduced price, long-term software support and advanced features, the iPhone 16 could be a notable option for users considering an upgrade or who want a good device as per their budget.