iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro price drops as Flipkart Big Billion Day sale goes live

The Flipkart Big Billion Day sale is now live for everyone, which means all app users can access the latest deals and discounts on products across categories. While all the offers look quite irresistible, massive deals on iPhones are stealing the spotlight. With massive price drops on top models like the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro, it is the perfect time and opportunity for smartphone buyers to upgrade. But, buyers may have to hurry since these devices will soon go out of stock, as the prices are quite low as the sale goes live across the country. Here are the Flipkart sale prices for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. Here’s how much you need to pay for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models during the Flipkart sale.(AP)

Flipkart sale: iPhone 16 price cut

The Apple iPhone 16 originally retails for Rs. 69,900 for the 128GB variant after the iPhone 17 launch. Now, during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale, the iPhone 16 is available at just Rs. 54,999, giving buyers a 21% discount. In addition to the sale discount, Flipkart is also offering exciting bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price.

On the purchase of iPhone 16, buyers can avail a Rs. 3000 instant bank discount using an ICICI or Axis Bank Credit Card. With exchange offers, buyers can also avail up to Rs. 55800 off on their purchase. However, the exchange rate will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.

Flipkart sale: iPhone 16 Pro price cut

Alongside the iPhone 16, people looking for a more premium phone can get the iPhone 16 Pro at a huge discount. Reportedly, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro has a retail price of Rs. 1,09,999 for the 128GB variant. However, during the Flipkart sale, the smartphone is available at a discounted price of just Rs. 85,999, giving buyers a 22% discount.

Apart from e-commerce discounts, buyers can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers. iPhone 16 Pro buyers can avail a Rs. 5000 instant bank discount on an ICICI or Axis Bank Credit Card. With exchange offers, buyers can get up to Rs. 55,800 off on the iPhone 16 Pro.

Therefore, buyers can get these flagships at almost half the retail price, making it a smart purchase during the festive season.