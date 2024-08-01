iPhone 16 launch: 5 reasons to not wait and buy iPhone 15 instead

iPhone 16 launch, which is expected in September, is just a month away now. This means that many have stopped buying new iPhones, as it doesn’t make sense to purchase older models at full price, nearly a year after their release. Furthermore, the anticipation for new models with flashy features always excites consumers. However, Apple brought major updates last year with the launch of the iPhone 15 series, and both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models are considered mature products that are expected to serve users well for years to come. So, should you wait for the iPhone 16 models? Here are five reasons why you might want to skip it, and stick to a iPhone 15 series model. iPhone 16 could bring many surprises, but buying the iPhone 15 Pro is still a good idea, especially during sales.(AP)

Reason 1: iPhone 15 Pro Will Get Apple Intelligence And Apple Has Discounted It

If you are waiting for the iPhone 16 series just for the Apple Intelligence features, you should reconsider. The current flagship, the iPhone 15 Pro, will also receive Apple Intelligence features with the official stable release of iOS 18.1. So, if you have an iPhone 15 Pro or are considering getting one, you can rest assured that you will be getting the latest Apple features, just like the upcoming models.

Plus, if you haven't followed the news, Apple has officially discounted the iPhone 15 Pro to ₹1,29,800, down from the original MSRP of ₹1,34,900. Also, in the offline markets, you can find even better deals, which you won't with the iPhone 16 Pro at launch.

Reason 2: iPhone 16 Pro Models Are Expected to Be Larger Than Current Models

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, making them considerably larger than the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens. This is not ideal for those who already find the current models already too big and bulky. If you prefer a smaller phone, the iPhone 15 Pro is still an excellent choice and will likely be the last small ‘Pro’ iPhone. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, with its 6.9-inch screen and boxy frame, may be even more difficult to handle compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Reason 3: No Major Changes in Camera Expected

Apple tends to introduce incremental changes to the iPhone camera each year. Last year, it added a 5X telephoto lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and introduced ProRes LOG video. This year, the smaller iPhone 16 Pro is also expected to feature the 5X tetraprism lens, with other iterative features potentially being added. If you are satisfied with the current performance of your iPhone camera and have a recent model, such as the iPhone 14 or iPhone 15 series, you likely won’t see major camera improvements.

Reason 4: Titanium Frame Is Already Here

If you own the iPhone 15 Pro, you are familiar with its titanium frame, which makes it lighter and more durable than previous iPhone Pro models, such as the iPhone 14 Pro, which had a stainless steel frame. Apple is likely to continue offering the same titanium construction with the iPhone 16 Pro models. Therefore, if you bought the iPhone 15 Pro for its durability and lightweight, purchasing the iPhone 16 Pro might not be necessary, especially since it is expected to be heavier due to the purported size increase.

Reason 5: iPhone 15 Has USB-C, Dynamic Island, And iPhone 16 May Not Be All That Different

As appealing as Apple Intelligence might be, it may not be essential for everyone. Most people just need a functional phone that looks like the latest models and works smoothly. The standard iPhone 15 is already an ideal device, featuring USB-C charging and Dynamic Island, similar to the Pro models. As for the iPhone 16 models, the differences may be minimal, aside from spec bumps and Apple Intelligence—upgrades that the average user might not find particularly compelling. Additionally, there are leaks suggesting that Apple might continue to offer a 60Hz refresh rate with the iPhone 16 vanilla models, so there may not be much to gain here either.

