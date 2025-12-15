iPhone 16 Pro discount offer: How you can buy Apple’s 2024 flagship smartphone for under 60,000

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro is being made available for a lower price, thanks to heavy discount and exchange offers. The 2024 flagship Pro model, which usually costs around ₹1 Lakh, can be purchased for under ₹60,000. Apple iPhone 16 Pro is being made available at a low price on Amazon.(Bloomberg)

This deal is specifically attractive for users who want to buy a premium iPhone, but could not afford due to its high launch price.

Big price drop with bank and exchange offers

The iPhone 16 Pro was originally priced at around ₹1,09,900 on major online platforms.

The smartphone can reportedly be purchased for under ₹60,000 when combined with more bank offers. It is being made available on Amazon India and other e-commerce portals as well. Notably, this offer does not apply to offline retail stores.

Customers can get the lowest price after stacking multiple offers available on the e-commerce platform’s listing.

As part of the current deal, buyers can get an instant bank discount of ₹4,000 when using select credit or debit cards. This reduces the price even before other offers are applied.

The real savings come from the exchange offer. Depending on the brand, model, and condition of the old smartphone, buyers can get an exchange discount of up to ₹68,050. When combined with the bank discount, the effective price of the iPhone 16 Pro drops well below ₹60,000, and in some cases, even closer to ₹50,000.

Still a powerful pro-level iPhone

Even though it is a 2024 flagship model, iPhone 16 Pro still promises to deliver top class performance. It comes with a 6.3-inch ProMotion display, which provides smooth scrolling and sharp visuals. The phone is powered by Apple A18 Pro Chipset, comes with a 16-core Neural Engine that supports Apple Intelligence features and handles heavy tasks effortlessly.

Advanced cameras and video features

The iPhone 16 Pro includes a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP 5x telephoto lens, all with optical image stabilization. One of its key highlights is support for 4K video recording at 120fps, allowing users to shoot high-quality cinematic slow-motion videos. The front camera is a 12MP shooter that supports Face ID and FaceTime.

A deal worth considering

With the iPhone 17 series now available at higher prices, the discounted iPhone 16 Pro offers excellent value. For buyers looking for a premium iPhone experience at a much lower cost, this limited-time deal is hard to ignore.

FAQs

1. How much does the iPhone 16 Pro cost with the latest discount?

With the current offers, the iPhone 16 Pro can be bought for under ₹60,000, instead of its usual price of over ₹1 lakh.

2. What are the main features of the iPhone 16 Pro?

It comes with a 6.3-inch ProMotion display, A18 Pro chipset, and a 16-core Neural Engine, offering smooth performance and sharp visuals.

3. Can I exchange my old phone to get a discount on iPhone 16 Pro?

Yes, exchange offers are available, which can significantly reduce the price of the iPhone 16 Pro.