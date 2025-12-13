Apple TV down: Thousands of users complain of issues; how to solve ‘couldn’t connect' problem

Apple TV reportedly ran into problems on December 12 with thousands of users complaining about issues. At the time of writing, Downdetector showed over 4,500 people facing issues. Apple TV was reportedly down for users on December 12. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

As per Downdetector, users began to face problems with Apple TV from 7:17 PM EST. According to the site, most users complained about server connection issues.

Reactions to Apple TV outage

Several people took to social media to complain about Apple TV being down, with many noting that they couldn't watch the new episode of Pluribus as a result.

“Why is Apple TV down right when the new Pluribus is released? Is it down for anyone else?,” a person said on X. Another commented, “apple tv going down right as i'm about to watch pluribus.” Yet another person said, “@AppleTV do better. I waited a week for the next episode of Pluribus and the connection is down.”

Apple TV was down on other networks as well. “AppleTV on Roku down? Trying to get the latest Pluribus here!,” one remarked. Another person tagged Canada's Rogers communication network and said, “FYI the Apple TV app is not working on your network.”

Yet another person asked on X, “Apple TV down for anyone else??.”

How to solve ‘couldn’t connect' issue on Apple TV

Several users complained they were unable to connect. To solve this, one can restart the Apple TV, router, and modem. Ensure they are on the same network. One can also try to forget the connection and reconnect to the WiFi network. If the issue continues to persist, one might also try to check for software updates.

However, given the widespread nature of the issue, the fix will likely come from Apple's side and users won't be able to do anything in the meanwhile.

For now, the cause of the outage remains unknown and Apple TV has not addressed the issue publicly.