Flipkart announces its biggest price cut yet on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, offering early buyers a limited-time discount

A major price drop has landed on Flipkart, and it’s aimed squarely at the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The platform has rolled out what it calls one of its biggest reductions yet. The offer is tied to limited stock and early access. Once those run out, the number disappears. Flipkart announces its biggest price cut yet on the iPhone 16 Pro Max (Apple)

How the Flipkart pre-reserve pass works Flipkart is running the offer through a Pre-Reserve Pass, available only on its mobile app. Buyers need to deposit ₹5,000 to secure the pass, which then locks in the lowest price for the 256GB iPhone 16 Pro Max during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale, per NDTV Profit reports. The amount is deducted from the final bill when the device is purchased.

The pass, however, comes with restrictions. It cannot be cancelled or refunded. Anyone who chooses not to complete the purchase will simply lose the deposit. Flipkart has stressed that this early window is for a “limited-slot” allocation, making availability uncertain once the sale opens to the public.

How much is Iphone 16 Pro Max available on Flipkart for The price of iPhone 16 Pro Max starts from ₹1,09,999. Other variants like the iPhone 16 Pro version will be available from ₹99,999 onward. Users are advised to visit the Flipkart website or mobile app for new updates about the deal.

Key features of the iPhone 16 Pro Max Apple’s 2024 flagship continues with its titanium frame and matte glass back, a combination introduced to improve durability without adding bulk. The front is protected by the latest Ceramic Shield panel.

Inside, the A18 Pro chip anchors the device. It uses a six-core CPU, a six-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, enabling Apple Intelligence tools and handling high-intensity workloads with ease.

The camera setup includes a 48MP main Fusion sensor, a 48MP ultrawide unit, and a 12MP 5x telephoto. Features such as the Photonic Engine, Night mode, macro capability, and 4K Dolby Vision recording carry over from Apple’s pro-grade lineup.

A 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display completes the package. It supports ProMotion, Always-On mode, Dynamic Island, and runs at resolutions of 2868 × 1320 pixels.

With the Pre-Reserve Pass acting as the only gateway, buyers looking for a high-end device at a reduced rate may find this the shortest path before prices reset.

FAQs What is the new Flipkart price for the iPhone 16 Pro Max? Flipkart is offering a steep discount through its early Pre-Reserve Pass, bringing the cost close to ₹1,00,000.