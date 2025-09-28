Why the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be the upgrade iPhone 16 Pro Max users need

Apple has launched its 2025 iPhone series, featuring four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a slim iPhone Air, which replaces the previous Plus model. The iPhone 17 series starts at ₹82,900, and the Pro models bring changes such as an aluminium frame, 120Hz refresh rate, a 48MP Fusion camera, and 256GB as the base storage. Apple also added new colour options for the Pro models. If you are considering upgrading from the iPhone 16 Pro Max, here is how the new model compares. Here are the key reasons why iPhone 16 Pro Max users should consider before upgrading to iPhone 17 Pro Max.(REUTERS)

Price and Storage

The iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,49,900 for the 256GB storage variant and comes in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB options. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, launched last year, started at Rs. 1,44,900.

Design

Apple returned to an aluminium frame for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max used a titanium body. Both devices feature Action and Camera control buttons. The iPhone 17 Pro Max offers Ceramic Shield 2 on the front, providing three times higher scratch resistance than previous models, and includes Ceramic Shield on the back. The iPhone 16 Pro Max only has front Ceramic Shield protection. Both phones are water-resistant up to six metres for 30 minutes.

Performance

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is powered by the latest A19 Pro chip with a 16-core Neural Engine. The iPhone 16 Pro Max runs on the A18 Pro chip.

Front Camera

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features an 18MP Centre Stage camera with Tap to Zoom, Ultra-stabilised video, and Dual Capture. The iPhone 16 Pro Max has a 12MP TrueDepth camera.

Rear Camera

The new Pro Max has three 48MP Fusion cameras: main, ultra-wide, and telephoto. The iPhone 16 Pro Max offers a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a telephoto lens. Both models support advanced portraits, macro shots, and Dolby Vision 4K at 120fps. The iPhone 17 Pro Max expands optical zoom to 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 4x, and 8x.

AI Features

Both devices include Apple Intelligence tools such as Live Translation, Photos Clean Up, Writing Tools, ChatGPT in Siri, and Image Playground.

Battery and Charging

Both models support MagSafe wireless charging up to 25W and are compatible with MagSafe accessories. The iPhone 17 Pro Max provides up to 37 hours of video playback, compared with 33 hours on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.