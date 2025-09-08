iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max to be discontinued after iPhone 17 launch, available at just…

If you have been in the market for an iPhone 16 series phone, especially the iPhone 16 Pro or the iPhone 16 Pro Max, you may have just a few days before Apple finally takes them off sale to make way for the iPhone 17 Pro models. iPhone 16 Pro will not be sold after the iPhone 17 Pro models go on sale.(Bloomberg)

Yes, once the iPhone 17 Pro models go on sale, Apple will likely discontinue the iPhone 16 Pro models, following its usual pattern. The iPhone X was dropped when the XS arrived, the XS when the 11 Pro launched, the 11 Pro with the 12 Pro, and most recently, the 15 Pro with the 16 Pro. By the same pattern, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to be discontinued once the iPhone 17 Pro launches. Having said that, the standard iPhone 16 may continue to be in the line-up alongside the iPhone 16e, albeit at a lower price point, a strategy which Apple has followed for a while now. So again, if you want the iPhone 16 Pro, you have just a few days.

Should you get the iPhone 16 Pro this close to the iPhone 17 Pro launch?

Well, if you do not care about raw specs, the kind of cameras a phone offers, and just want a phone immediately because your phone has just stopped working, then just go and buy the iPhone 16 Pro. It will continue to serve you for years to come. It is still a powerful phone with a powerful camera system. But if you can hold out a few days, it makes total sense to wait for the iPhone 17 Pro, especially considering the design change it is expected to bring, the kind of specs it is expected to bring, and so on.

However, there are a few changes which might not end up being received well. For instance, the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to switch to aluminium for the build material, letting go of titanium. This may upset some users who want titanium as a material on their phone. So if you want titanium, the iPhone 16 Pro could be the one to get.

Also, the camera design is expected to change, which may alienate some buyers because they might have developed an affinity for the iPhone 16 Pro's design but that's totally subjective.

Third-party sellers may still have stocks and sale details

It is not as if the iPhone 16 Pro models will not be available in the market at all. You would still likely be able to find them on third-party websites like Flipkart and Amazon even after the launch of the iPhone 17 Pro. It is just that they will not be officially available directly from Apple.

Also, it is worth noting that the iPhone 16 Pro could be discounted heavily during Flipkart's upcoming Big Billion Sale. Last year, the same happened with iPhone 15 Pro, wherein, it was available for under ₹90,000 for the base model. So if you want the iPhone 16 Pro at a cheaper price, it might be worth waiting for the sale season..