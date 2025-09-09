iPhone 17 launch today: Not Delhi or Bengaluru, iPhone sales are highest in…

Apple recently launched its second Apple Store in Pune, Maharashtra and it also has the largest store in India in Mumbai. Ever wondered why? Well, it’s the numbers! Maharashtra has become the biggest market for iPhones in India, overtaking cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. According to a study by Tata-owned Croma, more than a quarter of all iPhones sold in the country between September 2024 and August 2025 were bought in Maharashtra. This includes sales across Mumbai, Pune and other cities in the state. Gujarat secured the second spot with 11 percent of sales, while Delhi followed closely with 10 percent. iPhone 17 launch today: One in five customers reportedly exchanged older iPhones for new ones.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

The data reveals strong patterns in the way Indians purchase iPhones. Around 86 percent of buyers chose the regular iPhone models instead of the Pro variants, underlining a preference for functionality and value over premium features. Standard-sized models were far more popular than the larger Plus and Pro Max versions, with nearly nine out of ten consumers opting for the smaller form factor.

Storage preferences followed the same trend. The 128GB variant emerged as the most popular, accounting for almost one-third of sales. The 256GB option was the next in demand, while the higher 512GB and 1TB models were rarely chosen. This suggests that Indian consumers are more inclined to select practical storage options rather than paying extra for capacities that may remain unused.

Classic shades dominated colour choices. Black led the pack, followed by Blue and White. Despite Apple introducing a variety of new finishes every year, most Indian customers continue to prefer understated colours that remain timeless.

The report also highlighted a growing inclination towards smarter upgrades. One in five customers exchanged older iPhones for new ones, and a significant number also signed up for AppleCare. This points to a mindset where buyers view the iPhone not only as a premium device but also as a long-term investment worth protecting.

The findings come ahead of Apple’s iPhone 17 series launch, scheduled for 9 September 2025 at the company’s annual autumn keynote. The line-up is expected to feature the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. With India becoming one of Apple’s fastest-growing markets, industry watchers believe states like Maharashtra will continue to play a central role in driving sales of the new generation.

Maharashtra may hold bragging rights this year, but the bigger picture is clear. Indian buyers are choosing sleek and reliable devices that balance Apple’s premium appeal with practical everyday value.