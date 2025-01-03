Menu Explore
iPhone 16 Pro Max and more available at all-time low prices in Vijay Sales' Apple Days Sale

ByShaurya Sharma
Jan 03, 2025 02:15 PM IST

Vijay Sales' Apple Days sale is currently ongoing, offering multiple deals on products such as the iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, and more.

If you have been eyeing an iPhone 16 series phone, a Mac, or other Apple products, there is good news for you: the Vijay Sales Apple Sale is currently ongoing, with multiple Apple products discounted. In fact, the iPhone 16 Pro models are available at all-time low prices. Let us tell you about the best deals you can avail during the ongoing sale.

iPhone 16 Pro Max retails at MRP of ₹1,44,900.(Vishal Mathur/ HT Photo)
iPhone 16 Pro Max retails at MRP of 1,44,900.(Vishal Mathur/ HT Photo)

Note: Vijay Sales Apple Days sale is live until January 5.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Under 1.3 Lakh

You will see the iPhone 16 Pro Max, 256GB model, being listed for 1,30,650, which is a ten per cent discount on its MRP of 1,44,900. However, you can sweeten this deal further by combining bank offers. ICICI Bank cardholders can get an instant discount of 3,000 on credit or debit card transactions. Additionally, there is no-cost EMI available. If you have an HDFC Bank credit card, you can get a flat 4,500 instant discount on all HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions with EMI of six months or more. There are also discounts available with Kotak Mahindra Bank, offering 3,000 instant discount, and with RBL Bank offering a flat 4,500 off on credit card EMI as well.

iPhone 16 Under 70,000

The iPhone 16 is available for 70,900, which is 9,000 less than its launch price of 79,900, the same price Apple currently lists it at. You can also get card discounts on the same, which brings the price to under 70,000.

MacBook Air M2 (16GB RAM) Under 80,000

The MacBook Air M2 with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for 89,890, which is a 10 per cent discount on its MRP. Now, things get interesting because you can get an additional 10,000 off by combining various bank credit card offers. Also, some banks are offering 4,000 discounts, so if you have a compatible credit card, you can get the laptop for 79,890, which is excellent value for money.

iPad Air 2024 (M2) For 54,499

If you've been looking for a new iPad, the iPad Air 2024 with the M2 chip is the ideal pick, especially at its currently discounted price of 54,499. Not only is the tablet super powerful thanks to the M2 chip, but it’s also a media consumption powerhouse.

You can get an even sweeter deal by combining bank offers, with a maximum 4,000 discount, bringing the price to near 50,000, which saves you almost 10,000 compared to its MRP.

Apple Watch Series 10 Under Around 43,000

The Apple Watch Series 10 GPS, 46mm, which launched alongside the iPhone 16 Pro, is available for 46,399, down from its MRP of 49,900. Additionally, you can get an extra 2,500 off with compatible credit cards, bringing the price to around 43,000, which is a significant discount off its MRP.

