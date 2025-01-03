iPhone 16 Pro Max and more available at all-time low prices in Vijay Sales' Apple Days Sale

If you have been eyeing an iPhone 16 series phone, a Mac, or other Apple products, there is good news for you: the Vijay Sales Apple Sale is currently ongoing, with multiple Apple products discounted. In fact, the iPhone 16 Pro models are available at all-time low prices. Let us tell you about the best deals you can avail during the ongoing sale. iPhone 16 Pro Max retails at MRP of ₹ 1,44,900.(Vishal Mathur/ HT Photo)

Note: Vijay Sales Apple Days sale is live until January 5.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Under ₹ 1.3 Lakh

You will see the iPhone 16 Pro Max, 256GB model, being listed for ₹1,30,650, which is a ten per cent discount on its MRP of ₹1,44,900. However, you can sweeten this deal further by combining bank offers. ICICI Bank cardholders can get an instant discount of ₹3,000 on credit or debit card transactions. Additionally, there is no-cost EMI available. If you have an HDFC Bank credit card, you can get a flat ₹4,500 instant discount on all HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions with EMI of six months or more. There are also discounts available with Kotak Mahindra Bank, offering ₹3,000 instant discount, and with RBL Bank offering a flat ₹4,500 off on credit card EMI as well.

iPhone 16 Under ₹ 70,000

The iPhone 16 is available for ₹70,900, which is ₹9,000 less than its launch price of ₹79,900, the same price Apple currently lists it at. You can also get card discounts on the same, which brings the price to under ₹70,000.

MacBook Air M2 (16GB RAM) Under ₹ 80,000

The MacBook Air M2 with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for ₹89,890, which is a 10 per cent discount on its MRP. Now, things get interesting because you can get an additional ₹10,000 off by combining various bank credit card offers. Also, some banks are offering ₹4,000 discounts, so if you have a compatible credit card, you can get the laptop for ₹79,890, which is excellent value for money.

iPad Air 2024 (M2) For 54,499

If you've been looking for a new iPad, the iPad Air 2024 with the M2 chip is the ideal pick, especially at its currently discounted price of ₹54,499. Not only is the tablet super powerful thanks to the M2 chip, but it’s also a media consumption powerhouse.

You can get an even sweeter deal by combining bank offers, with a maximum ₹4,000 discount, bringing the price to near ₹50,000, which saves you almost ₹10,000 compared to its MRP.

Apple Watch Series 10 Under Around ₹ 43,000

The Apple Watch Series 10 GPS, 46mm, which launched alongside the iPhone 16 Pro, is available for ₹46,399, down from its MRP of ₹49,900. Additionally, you can get an extra ₹2,500 off with compatible credit cards, bringing the price to around ₹43,000, which is a significant discount off its MRP.