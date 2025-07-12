Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
iPhone 16 Pro Max best price on Amazon Prime Day 2025: Up to 17000 discount

ByShaurya Sharma
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 02:31 PM IST

Planning to buy a new iPhone? These three models are heavily discounted on Amazon during Prime Day 2025.

The Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is in full swing, and as part of the event, a lot of electronics and mobile phones have been discounted, including iPhones. We have spotted that some of the most popular iPhones on the market, the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and the iPhone 16e, have been discounted. You can get them for several thousand rupees less than their launch prices. Here is a breakdown of all the offers and how you can get the best possible deal. Read on.

iPhone 16 Pro Max, and other flagship have been discounted heavily on Amazon.(Bloomberg)
The iPhone 16 Pro Max, which typically retails for 1,44,900, is listed at 1,34,900 as part of the sale, a full 10,000 off. You can sweeten the deal further by combining bank offers. With an SBI or ICICI card, you can get 3,250 off, bringing the effective price down to 1,31,650. Alternatively, if you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can get an even better deal. It is effectively available for 1,33,900, but you will receive 6,695 back after the billing cycle, which brings the cost well below 1,30,000, and marking a total price drop of well over 17,000.

Next on the list is the iPhone 16. It is the phone many new, first-time iPhone buyers should consider, and it is currently available for 72,900, which is 7,000 off its MRP. By combining offers, you can get it for 68,650 using SBI and ICICI Bank credit cards, or for much less if you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

The iPhone 16e is another phone that has been discounted big time, specifically by 12,000. Now, iPhone 16e 128GB, available in both black and white, is listed at 49,999. That alone is a nearly 10,000 drop from the original MRP. But if you have an SBI or ICICI Bank credit card, you can sweeten the deal, and avail an additional discount of 2,000. This brings the effective price down to 47,999

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 2025) Grab amazing deals on washing machines, refrigerators, laptops, kitchen appliances, tv, gadgets and more in Amazon Sale 2025
