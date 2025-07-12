Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition price drops to 42,490 for Amazon Prime Day 2025 - Best time to buy

If you’re planning to buy a new PlayStation 5, especially the digital variant, now is a great time to do so, thanks to the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. The PS5 Digital Slim console is currently available at a big discount of around ₹7,500. PS5 Digital is currently discounted on Amazon.(Pexels)

This deal comes shortly after the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition saw a price hike of ₹5,000 earlier this month in India, raising its MRP to ₹49,990. So, if you’d rather not pay the full price and want to save a huge amount, here’s what you need to know about the current offer.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

PS5 Digital Variant For ₹ 42,490 During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

The console is currently listed at ₹44,990, the same price as before the hike. However, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day 2025 sale, you can avail an additional ₹2,500 instant discount with select SBI and ICICI bank cards, bringing the effective price down to ₹42,490.

This is ₹7,500 less than the current MRP of ₹49,990. So, if you don't want to get one, we would suggest doing it now, considering you may have to wait for another sale for a drop in price again.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price

Now, A Few Important Things To Note About PS5 Digital Edition

Firstly, this is a digital-only console, which means you won’t be able to play physical discs unless you purchase the optional disc drive separately. You’ll need to buy all your games directly from the PlayStation Store, and any discounts or deals will depend solely on Sony’s pricing.

Additionally, you won’t be able to share your games since they’ll be tied to your individual PlayStation account. With physical discs, you can share games once you’ve finished playing or even resell them, recovering some of your investment.

So, Who Should Buy the PS5 Slim Digital Edition?

If you’re someone who mainly plays online games like Fortnite, PUBG, or Call of Duty, the digital edition makes perfect sense. However, if you enjoy collecting physical games and want the option to resell or share them, you should consider spending a bit more and opting for the standard PlayStation 5 variant, which is also discounted during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale.