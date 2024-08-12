iPhone 16 series launch weeks away: 5 things to expect from upcoming iPhones
iPhone 16 series will be announced in just one month with several speculated upgrades. Here’s a summary of what to expect before the official launch.
Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 16 series in the coming weeks. While several reports hint at a September 10 launch, the company is yet to make an official announcement about the launch date. Recent reports regarding the upcoming iPhone 16 series suggest that the company has hired more than 50000 workers to kick-start the production process for developing over 90 million smartphone models before the sales start. Considering all the reports, leaks, and rumours, Apple will soon make an official announcement regarding the upcoming Apple event. Till then, let’s have a look at what upgrades and changes are coming to the iPhone 16 series.
iPhone 16 series: What to expect
For starters, Apple is expected to launch four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. While the model names are identical to the predecessor, the new generation is expected to include new designs, specifications, and features. Here are some of the speculated upgrades and changes coming to the iPhone 16 series.
- Apple Intelligence features and A18 Series Chips: The highlight of the upcoming iPhone 16 series is “Apple Intelligence” through which the tech giant will provide AI-powered features to the iPhone. The AI features were announced at the WWDC 2024 event that included a smarter version of Siri, AI writing tools for PDFs, Notes and Messages app, AI summarisations and much more. To support these powerful features, Apple will likely include the new A18 Series Chips in all iPhone 16 models. While the iPhone 16 standard models may feature a lighter A18 chipset, the iPhone 16 Pro models may come with an A18 Pro chipset.
- Design changes: This year the iPhone 16 standard models and the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to go through some minor design changes. For the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, Apple is expected to include a vertically placed pill-shaped camera module for spatial recording. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely get bigger displays with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch sizes respectively along with thinner bezels. Based on leaked dummies and images, all iPhone 16 models may feature a new “Capture Button,” and the standard model will also get the “Action Button” in place of the Mute button.
- Camera upgrades: As of now, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to get a similar camera sensor as their predecessors. However, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may come with an upgraded 48MP Ultra Wide camera. This new camera sensor may also allow users to capture ProRAW photos. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a super telephoto periscope camera that may offer up to 300mm of focal length. Whereas, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature an iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusive tetraprism lens that may offer up to 5x optical zoom and up to 25x digital zoom.
- Fast charging support: This year Apple may upgrade the charging speed and capacity of the iPhone 16 series. Instead of 27W peak charging speeds, Apple may integrate 40W wired fast charging and 20W MagSafe charging. Therefore, the overall charging speed of the entire iPhone 16 series may get a boost.
- 5G Qualcomm Modem and faster WiFi: The iPhone 16 Pro models may come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75 modem for faster 5G speed. With the iPhone 15 series, Apple utilises the X70 modem and the new upgraded version may allow users to enjoy a faster loading and downloading speed. Additionally, the Pro models may also offer Wi-Fi 7 which may significantly improve WiFi speed, resulting in lower latency, and advanced connectivity.
Don't miss out on the best of the best deals on laptops, TVs, ACs, refrigerators and other home appliances and furniture on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. Grab the best deals on gadgets and don’t forget to jazz up your vehicles with automotive equipment on offer during Amazon Sale 2024.See more