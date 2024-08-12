iPhone 16 series launch weeks away: 5 things to expect from upcoming iPhones

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 16 series in the coming weeks. While several reports hint at a September 10 launch, the company is yet to make an official announcement about the launch date. Recent reports regarding the upcoming iPhone 16 series suggest that the company has hired more than 50000 workers to kick-start the production process for developing over 90 million smartphone models before the sales start. Considering all the reports, leaks, and rumours, Apple will soon make an official announcement regarding the upcoming Apple event. Till then, let’s have a look at what upgrades and changes are coming to the iPhone 16 series. Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 16 series ahead of the September 10 launch. (Apple)

iPhone 16 series: What to expect

For starters, Apple is expected to launch four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. While the model names are identical to the predecessor, the new generation is expected to include new designs, specifications, and features. Here are some of the speculated upgrades and changes coming to the iPhone 16 series.