iPhone 16e sale starts on February 28 in India: Know price, launch offers, and more

Apple has finally launched the much-anticipated smartphone, the iPhone 16e model in India which comes with some significant upgrades over the previous generation's affordable model, the iPhone SE 3. The smartphone not has upgraded, but it has also ended the iPhone SE legacy which was appreciated among customers. While the iPhone 16e comes with advanced specifications and features, Apple has significantly increased the prices, which may put buyers in confusion. However, if you are to buy the latest iPhone 16e, then know about the sale date, offers, and price in India. Want to buy an iPhone 16e? Check out the sale date, price, launch offers, and more.(Apple)

Also read: iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple

iPhone 16e price and availability in India

The iPhone 16e comes at a starting price of Rs.59990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB internal variants. It also comes in 256GB and 512GB which are priced at Rs.69990 and Rs.89990. The smartphone will be available in two shades, Black and White. The iPhone 16e pre-order will commence tomorrow, February 21 and the official sale will go live on February 28.

iPhone 16e launch offers

Based on Apple's website, the company is offering some No-cost EMI options along with great exchange values on older generation models. Apple is offering No-cost EMI for up to 24 months if buyers pay with a credit or debit card, RuPay, UPI, Net Banking, and credit or debit. This deal also includes a special offer where buyers can avail of Rs.4000 instant cashback on EMI transactions.

Apart from no-cost EMI options, buyers can also opt for the Apple Trade-In offer which will allow buyers to get Rs.5000 to Rs.67000 off on iPhone 16e model. Therefore, if an older generation iPhone, you can easily trade in to get the new iPhone 16e at a much lower price. However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.

Also read: iPhone 16e launch marks end of these iPhone models, check the list here

Should you buy an iPhone 16e?

Well, if you want to experience the iOS ecosystem with all the latest features and do not want to spend a hefty amount, then the iPhone 16e could be a great choice. The smartphone includes several advanced features similar to the iPhone 16 series such as the Action Button, Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, the latest A18 chip, and more. Therefore, Rs.59990 is a great deal and availing of the above-mentioned offers could get you reasonable pricing for the iPhone 16e.