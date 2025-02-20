iPhone 16e vs iPhone 15: Here’s how new Apple affordable beats flagship model

Apple has launched an affordable iPhone in India, the iPhone 16e which is said to be a new member of the iPhone 16 series family. This new model has made several changes to Apple iPhones, firstly the iPhone SE models, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were officially discontinued which comes as an end of the era. On the other hand, the iPhone 16e is competing with several flagship models including the flagship iPhone 15 which was launched in 2023. Therefore, if you are considering buying the older generation flagship iPhone, you may have to have a look at the detailed comparison between the iPhone 16e and iPhone 15 to know why this newest affordable model is worth Rs.59990. Check out the detailed comparison between iPhone 16e and iPhone 15.(Apple)

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 15: Design and display

The iPhone 16e and iPhone 15 have a similar design with glass and aluminium build. However, there are a few changes that set these two models apart. The iPhone 15 features a dual camera setup and comes with a Dynamic Island on the front. Additionally, the smartphone has rounded edges, unlike the iPhone 16e’s sharp edges. If we look at the iPhone 16e design, it features a single rear camera setup and an iPhone 14-like display notch. However, one flagship feature of the iPhone 16e is the new Action Button.

For display, the iPhone 16e and iPhone 15 feature the same 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate. However, the iPhone 15 offers a 1600nits peak brightness, whereas, the iPhone 16e features up to 1200nits peak brightness.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 15: Performance and battery

For performance, the iPhone 16e is powered by the latest A18 chip paired with 8GB RAM. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 is powered by an A16 Bionic chip paired with 6GB RAM. Therefore, the iPhone 16e is much more powerful than the iPhone 15 with the latest generation chip and greater RAM. Additionally, the iPhone 16e also supports Apple Intelligence which consists of a suite of AI features. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 is not compatible with AI upgrades due to hardware limitations.

For lasting performance, the iPhone 16e offers up to 26 hours of battery life, whereas the iPhone 15 offers 20 hours of battery life, showcasing a major 6-hour gap. Therefore, battery and performance are better in iPhone 16e.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 15: Camera

The iPhone 16e comes with a 48MP Fusion rear camera with 2x zoom capability. Whereas, the iPhone 15 features a dual camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the front, both smartphones come with a 12MP selfie camera.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 15: Price

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 16e was launched at a starting price of Rs.59990 for 128GB storage. In contrast, the iPhone 15 retails for Rs.69990 for the 128GB variant, which is Rs.10000 higher than the affordable iPhone model. However, on Amazon, the iPhone 15 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 61499.

Therefore, in my opinion, the iPhone 16e is a better deal at under Rs.60000 with a new-gen chipset, Apple Intelligence, Action button, Single camera which is almost similar to the iPhone 16, and more. Additionally, if buyers wait a few more months for e-commerce sales, they can get an iPhone 16e at just under Rs.50000.