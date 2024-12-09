iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 rumours so far: Here’s what Apple could be planning for 2025

2025 is on the horizon, and as the new year approaches, new rumours about the iPhone 17 series are starting to pick up pace. In fact, we have heard a slew of rumours and leaks surrounding various models of the iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17 Air and the iPhone 17 Pro. Based on the leaks so far, here’s what we can expect from the iPhone 17 series, which is expected to launch in September next year. iPhone 17 series could be worth the wait.(Bloomberg)

iPhone 17 Air

Out of all the iPhone 17 models, the iPhone 17 Air, which could represent a brand new moniker for Apple, is arguably going to be the most exciting. This is primarily due to the design of the device, as it will bring something fresh to the lineup. Based on the latest leaks and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be about 2mm thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro. For reference, the iPhone 16 comes in at 8.25mm, and this leak suggests that the iPhone 17 Air could be around 6.25mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone to date—even thinner than the iPhone 6, which came in at 6.9mm.

Gurman also mentioned that the iPhone 17 Air could feature a custom chip that would deliver better performance while being more efficient and taking up less space, allowing Apple to fit more components into the device's chassis.

Other leaks have also suggested that the iPhone 17 Air could end up being the most expensive model in the iPhone 17 series, even surpassing the iPhone 17 Pro Max. However, these are still early rumours, and it's possible that Apple could make changes before the eventual launch. That said, a brand-new form factor for the iPhone could be interesting and could shake things up, especially considering that the Plus model hasn't performed particularly well for Apple.

iPhone 17 Pro

Now, moving on to the Pro model, several leaks have shaped what we can expect from the device in late 2024. Some rumours suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro could feature a downgrade in terms of materials, as it may not feature titanium. Instead, it could return to aluminium. This is certainly surprising and highly unlikely, but knowing Apple, they might try to justify this move.

Another major addition is the design. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to receive a significant overhaul, with the device featuring a horizontal camera layout instead of the triangular camera arrangement slotted in the top-left of the back. This would represent a major departure from the design language Apple has used since the iPhone 11 Pro.

Leaks suggest that the back could feature a metal upper half, with the lower half being glass, allowing for wireless charging.

As for the rest of the specs, the device is expected to pack the Apple A19 Pro chipset, which will likely offer several performance upgrades over the Apple A18 Pro. This will be a notable jump compared to the jump A18 Pro offer over the A17 Pro found in the iPhone 15 Pro and the latest iPad mini 7.

iPhone 17 Standard Model

Early rumours suggest that Apple may replace the iPhone 17 Plus with the iPhone 17 Air, meaning there could be only one standard iPhone model, which would be the iPhone 17. Leaks suggest that the device could finally get a 120Hz ProMotion display, marking a significant upgrade from the 60Hz panel found on the iPhone 16.

Additionally, the device will likely pack the Apple A19 chip, and you can expect to see new Apple intelligence capabilities with the next-generation iPhone 17. The device could continue to offer aluminium and glass construction.

