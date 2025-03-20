iPhone 17 Air leak: This case hints at a bold new look for Apple’s next phone

The iPhone 17 Air has been rumoured for quite some time now, with multiple CAD renders and non-leaks surfacing on the internet, alongside reports from reliable sources. Now, yet another leak has emerged from well-known tipster Sonny Dixon. He has shared a new image of what he claims to be a case for the iPhone 17 Air. Interestingly, the case bears an uncanny resemblance to Google Pixel 9 series cases. iPhone 17 Air could bring a fresh new design with it.(Apple)

What The Case Leak Reveals

If you closely observe the case Sonny Dixon has shared, it features a wide opening at the top, similar to the Google Pixel 9 series cases. This design appears to accommodate a camera bar or a large camera module.

Dixon even points out that if you were unaware an iPhone was coming, you might mistake this for a Google Pixel case. This resemblance is there, as the case strongly resembles past Google devices, in fact, some even say it looks like the Nexus 6P case due to the camera visor positioned at the extreme top of the phone.

Based on the CAD renders seen so far, the iPhone 17 Air could adopt a similar design. The case also features a cutout for a Camera Control button on the right-hand side, located beneath the power button. This suggests that the device could include the Camera Control button introduced with the iPhone 16 series.

What Else Do We Know About The iPhone 17 Air?

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the thinnest iPhone ever, with reports suggesting it could be under 6mm thick. Recent reports also claim it will include both the Camera Control button and the Action button, which has now replaced the traditional mute switch.

As for the display, it could feature a 6.6-inch panel with ProMotion support, along with Dynamic Island. The device is also rumoured to be powered by the Apple A19 chip, rather than the A19 Pro.

In terms of cameras, the iPhone 17 Air may come with a single-camera setup, similar to the iPhone 16e. However, it could be a Fusion Camera, potentially compensating for the lack of a dedicated telephoto lens.

Our Thoughts

It will be interesting to see an iPhone with this new design language. While it wouldn’t be a complete departure from Apple’s current design philosophy, leaked renders suggest the iPhone 17 Air could look quite different from its siblings, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. If these case leaks are accurate, the iPhone 17 Air might just be one of the most intriguing models in the lineup, and perhaps, fare better than how the ‘mini’ and ‘Plus’ monikers did.